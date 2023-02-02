Nissan Max-Out Concept To Be Unveiled At Its Futures Event

Nissan plans to unveil the Max-Out concept at its Futures event which takes place on February 4 in Yokohama, Japan. The car was first showcased back in November 2021 but merely as part of a series of digital renderings. There is no indication if the car will be an electric vehicle or feature some other powertrain technology. Whether it will go into production or merely be a platform for showcasing the company’s future design language is still unclear. But we can expect more details to be revealed at the event.

The car is a two-seater convertible roadster which at first glance looks like something to emerge from the Matrix universe, with its LED lighting. It consists of a very distinctive swoopy shape with its windshield extended towards the sides of the car as part of a single unit. It also features wheels with a 3D pattern that resembles a digital vortex. The rear of the car also features the rectangular shaped LED strips that feature a very cool grid like detail imprinted on it.

The interior of the car features a rectangular steering wheel that looks largely inspired by the ones on a race-car. The cabin also consists of a huge display that stretches out through the dashboard and combines the displays for the driver and passenger. The bucket seats are large and feature LED strips affixed into its sides making the whole interior look all the more futuristic.

Nissan didn’t provide any details regarding the powertrain or performance of the car and it is possible that the car might just be a shell without an engine or a motor to run it. It is however nice to see concept cars that are still meant to be driven rather than those autonomous models without a steering wheel.