Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models

Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

16-Nov-23 05:50 PM IST

  • British brand Norton is owned by TVS Motor Company
  • Norton is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world
  • 125th anniversary models to be showcased in the UK

Norton Motorcycles has launched a selection of new 125th anniversary colours for three of its motorcycle models. Six new 125th anniversary edition bikes are being launched by Norton, all with the same technical specifications as the base models, but with dedicated liveries inspired by past motorcycling successes. A total of 125 limited edition motorcycles will be available with the first public appearance to be made at the Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham from November 18-26, 2023. All the limited edition models will be based on the Norton V4SV, V4CR and the Norton Commando 961.

 

Also Read: TVS Considering Norton Motorcycles For India Launch

 

The inspiration for the new anniversary edition models is derived from the 1902 Norton Energette, 1937-62 Norton Manx, 1972 Norton Formula 750 Works Racer, and late 80s to early 90s Norton NRS588 rotary racer. Norton began as a company making motorcycle parts in 1898, and the Energette marked the firm’s first attempt at making its own motorcycle in 1902. The first Energette paired a 142 cc engine with a bicycle frame.

 

Also Read: TVS Could Launch Norton Brand In India

 

Norton Commando 961 LE Energette Special takes inspiration from the 1902 Norton Energette with a 142 cc engine paired with a bicycle frame.

 

The Commando 961 will be the only bike available in the Energette limited edition colour, with a deep yellow paint, brown leather saddle, alloy yokes, natural alloy engine, silver headlight, polished alloy handlebars and polished Ohlins suspension. The Commando 961 is also the only bike available in the new Manx colour, featuring a black bodywork and frame along with a silver tank. The engine, footrests, yokes, and Ohlins suspension are all also blacked out, while the finishing touches are added in carbon - specifically the chainguard and screen. 

 

Also Read: 

 

Norton Commando 961 LE Manx

 

The Commando 961 LE ‘Transatlantic’ scheme is based on the Formula 750 Works Racer, with a red, white and blue colour scheme across the petrol tank, airbox, seat unit and seat cowl that pays homage to the 1972 season in which the bike was victorious in the British 750cc Championship, the F750 Isle of Man TT, and the Transatlantic Trophy. 

 

Norton Commando 961 LE Transatlantic Special

 

The Commando 961 LE, V4SV and V4CR all get the ‘588’ treatment, taking cues from the livery of the rotary race bikes. The ‘588’ channels this racing attitude with a black engine, black footrests, black yokes, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fibre chainguard, carbon fibre flyscreen and iconic gold rims. The colour-matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125th-anniversary crest bearing the Limited Edition logo. The V4SV ‘588’ and V4CR ‘588’ also share the same racing livery, adding gold anodised OZ Racing wheels and the commemorative 125th-anniversary crest on the top of the seat unit.

 

Also Read: TVS Announces Fresh Investment In Norton Motorcycles

 

Norton Motorcycles is currently owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, when it was acquired in April 2020 for 16 million GBP. In December 2020, new Norton motorcycles rolled off the production line after nearly 12 months of inactivity. Since then, Norton Motorcycles has been moved to a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Solihull, UK, and in 2022, TVS pumped in fresh investments of 100 million GBP in Norton.

