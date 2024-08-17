Login
Ola Roadster X: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Most Affordable e-Motorcycle

The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable motorcycle on sale from Ola with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola recently launched the Roadster X in the Indian market.
  • The Roadster X is powered by a 11 kW electric motor.
  • Offered with three battery pack options.

After much anticipation, Ola Electric finally revealed its Roadster range of electric motorcycles. With prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the Indian EV company has launched three motorcycles under this range- Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. The most affordable e-motorcycle of the lot is the Roadster X, an electric commuter. Here are the top stats about Ola’s most affordable electric motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
 

Three Battery Variants 


The Ola Roadster X will be offered in three battery pack variants – 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. 
 

4.3-Inch LCD Display

Ola Roadster X Top 10 Stats About Ola s Most Affordable e Motorcycle 3
The Ola Roadster X gets a 4.3-inch LCD display unlike the more expensive Roadster that has a touchscreen display.

 

Also Read:  Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights


18-Inch Alloy Wheels

Ola Roadster X Top 10 Stats About Ola s Most Affordable e Motorcycle 2
The Ola Roadster rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.


 

124 KMPH Top Speed


The Ola Roadster X has a top speed of 124 kmph in its 4.5 kWh battery variant.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Roadster Motorycle Series Highlights: Features, Specification, Images

 

0-40 KMPH Sprint


The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.


 

11 kW Electric Motor

Ola Roadster X Top 10 Stats About Ola s Most Affordable e Motorcycle 4
The Ola Roadster X comes equipped with a 11 kW electric motor (14.7 bhp).
 

200 km Range


The 4.5 kWh variant of the Ola Roadster X has a claimed range of up to 200 km. 

 

Also Read Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Today: What To Expect
 

3 Ride Modes


The Ola Roadster X gets three ride modes- Sport, Normal, and Eco. 


 

Rs 75,000 Price Tag


The base-spec 2.5 kWh variant of the electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 75,000, while the 3.5 kWh variant can be had for Rs 85,000. The top-spec 4.5 kWh model however is more expensive, costing Rs 99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).


 

# Ola Electric# Ola Roadster X# Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle# Ola Roadster X Electric motorcycle# Ola Roadster X Specs# Ola Roadster X Battery Pack# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
