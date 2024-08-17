Ola Roadster X: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Most Affordable e-Motorcycle

After much anticipation, Ola Electric finally revealed its Roadster range of electric motorcycles. With prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the Indian EV company has launched three motorcycles under this range- Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. The most affordable e-motorcycle of the lot is the Roadster X, an electric commuter. Here are the top stats about Ola’s most affordable electric motorcycle.

Three Battery Variants



The Ola Roadster X will be offered in three battery pack variants – 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.



4.3-Inch LCD Display



The Ola Roadster X gets a 4.3-inch LCD display unlike the more expensive Roadster that has a touchscreen display.

18-Inch Alloy Wheels



The Ola Roadster rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.





124 KMPH Top Speed



The Ola Roadster X has a top speed of 124 kmph in its 4.5 kWh battery variant.

0-40 KMPH Sprint



The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.





11 kW Electric Motor



The Ola Roadster X comes equipped with a 11 kW electric motor (14.7 bhp).



200 km Range



The 4.5 kWh variant of the Ola Roadster X has a claimed range of up to 200 km.

3 Ride Modes



The Ola Roadster X gets three ride modes- Sport, Normal, and Eco.





Rs 75,000 Price Tag



The base-spec 2.5 kWh variant of the electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 75,000, while the 3.5 kWh variant can be had for Rs 85,000. The top-spec 4.5 kWh model however is more expensive, costing Rs 99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).



