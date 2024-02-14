Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police

Kia India has delivered 71 Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police marking its entry into the Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) segment. The Kia Carens has been specially customised for police duties and was showcased as a PBV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The Carens PBV will be used by the Punjab Police as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of an emergency.



Commenting on the delivery, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, “Purpose-based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility as they offer the possibility of extensive customization to meet specific mobility requirements. Kia is proud to team up with the Punjab Police in delivering technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs, tailored to offer the best and safest driving experience, particularly for longer journeys. The spacious interiors and comfortable headrests make it an ideal mobility solution. With strategic partnerships like this, we aim to broaden the appeal of a family mover like Carens to all institutions looking for a 7-seater mobility solution.”



Kia Carens X-Line pictured

The specially customised Kia Carens PBV for Punjab Police gets high-intensity strobe lights and public announcement systems, as well as ‘Dial 112 and Emergency Response Vehicle’ decals all over. The PBVs come with a higher capacity 60 Ah battery to run the additional equipment. The PBV Carens draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens PBV also gets steel wheels as opposed to alloy wheels seen on the higher variants of the MPV.



Kia says the bigger wheelbase, third-row comfort and connected features made it a preferred choice for the Punjab Police. The model gets flexible seating with second and third-row seats, which can be completely folded for additional cargo space along with split functionality. It also gets adjustable headrests for all three rows, 12-volt power sockets and 5 Type-C USB charging ports. Other features include disc brakes on all wheels, ABS, start/stop function, tyre pressure monitoring and more.



Kia Carens iMT pictured

Kia first showcased the PBV Carens as a police car and ambulance at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company says it aims to address the gap between the diverse mobility requirements of specialised institutions in India with its purpose-built vehicles. The move is in line with the automaker’s vision to be a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030.