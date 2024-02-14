Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- The Kia Carens Police PBV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
- The Carens PBV gets a bigger 60 Ah battery to power the additional equipment
- Kia has retained all three rows on the Carens PBV along with most features
Kia India has delivered 71 Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police marking its entry into the Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) segment. The Kia Carens has been specially customised for police duties and was showcased as a PBV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The Carens PBV will be used by the Punjab Police as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of an emergency.
Also read: New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
Commenting on the delivery, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, “Purpose-based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility as they offer the possibility of extensive customization to meet specific mobility requirements. Kia is proud to team up with the Punjab Police in delivering technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs, tailored to offer the best and safest driving experience, particularly for longer journeys. The spacious interiors and comfortable headrests make it an ideal mobility solution. With strategic partnerships like this, we aim to broaden the appeal of a family mover like Carens to all institutions looking for a 7-seater mobility solution.”
Also read: Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia Carens X-Line pictured
The specially customised Kia Carens PBV for Punjab Police gets high-intensity strobe lights and public announcement systems, as well as ‘Dial 112 and Emergency Response Vehicle’ decals all over. The PBVs come with a higher capacity 60 Ah battery to run the additional equipment. The PBV Carens draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens PBV also gets steel wheels as opposed to alloy wheels seen on the higher variants of the MPV.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
Kia says the bigger wheelbase, third-row comfort and connected features made it a preferred choice for the Punjab Police. The model gets flexible seating with second and third-row seats, which can be completely folded for additional cargo space along with split functionality. It also gets adjustable headrests for all three rows, 12-volt power sockets and 5 Type-C USB charging ports. Other features include disc brakes on all wheels, ABS, start/stop function, tyre pressure monitoring and more.
Kia Carens iMT pictured
Kia first showcased the PBV Carens as a police car and ambulance at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company says it aims to address the gap between the diverse mobility requirements of specialised institutions in India with its purpose-built vehicles. The move is in line with the automaker’s vision to be a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-3752 second ago
Shell Operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen fuel stations in California and have shut operations from February 6, 2024 onwards
-2772 second ago
The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs 62.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
-2517 second ago
The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and new tech
-195 second ago
The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000
1 hour ago
New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium
1 hour ago
The KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
2 hours ago
Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.
2 hours ago
Ferrari claims that the SF-24 is “95 per cent new” as compared to its 2023 predecessor
3 hours ago
A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.
3 hours ago
SIAM reported a 14 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in January 2024 reporting a new all-time high for the month.
3 months ago
The Seltos was highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup with 12,362 units
4 months ago
Building on the fully-loaded Luxury Plus trim, the Carens X-Line sits at the top of the model range.
7 months ago
A total of 30,297 units of the Carens will be part of this recall, which is to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank.
9 months ago
The flagship SUV, Kia Seltos, remains the highest exported vehicle in Q1 2023
9 months ago
Kia’s versatile MPV received the highest votes in the Viewers’ Choice Car of the Year online poll.