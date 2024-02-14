Login

Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police

The purpose-built Kia Carens for the Punjab Police come with high-intensity strobe lights, public announcement systems and exterior decals.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 14, 2024

  • The Kia Carens Police PBV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
  • The Carens PBV gets a bigger 60 Ah battery to power the additional equipment
  • Kia has retained all three rows on the Carens PBV along with most features

Kia India has delivered 71 Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police marking its entry into the Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) segment. The Kia Carens has been specially customised for police duties and was showcased as a PBV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The Carens PBV will be used by the Punjab Police as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of an emergency. 


 Also read: New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
 

Commenting on the delivery, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, “Purpose-based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility as they offer the possibility of extensive customization to meet specific mobility requirements. Kia is proud to team up with the Punjab Police in delivering technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs, tailored to offer the best and safest driving experience, particularly for longer journeys. The spacious interiors and comfortable headrests make it an ideal mobility solution. With strategic partnerships like this, we aim to broaden the appeal of a family mover like Carens to all institutions looking for a 7-seater mobility solution.”


 Also read: Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
 

Kia Carens X-Line pictured

 

The specially customised Kia Carens PBV for Punjab Police gets high-intensity strobe lights and public announcement systems, as well as ‘Dial 112 and Emergency Response Vehicle’ decals all over. The PBVs come with a higher capacity 60 Ah battery to run the additional equipment. The PBV Carens draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens PBV also gets steel wheels as opposed to alloy wheels seen on the higher variants of the MPV. 


 Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings

 

Kia says the bigger wheelbase, third-row comfort and connected features made it a preferred choice for the Punjab Police. The model gets flexible seating with second and third-row seats, which can be completely folded for additional cargo space along with split functionality. It also gets adjustable headrests for all three rows, 12-volt power sockets and 5 Type-C USB charging ports. Other features include disc brakes on all wheels, ABS, start/stop function, tyre pressure monitoring and more. 
 

Kia Carens iMT pictured

 

Kia first showcased the PBV Carens as a police car and ambulance at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company says it aims to address the gap between the diverse mobility requirements of specialised institutions in India with its purpose-built vehicles. The move is in line with the automaker’s vision to be a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030. 

# Kia Carens# Kia Carens MPV# Kia Carens 7 Seater# Kia Carens News# Carens MPV# Carens# Punjab Police# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

