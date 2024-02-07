Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

Kia Motors is preparing to expand its electric vehicle lineup for the Indian market with the introduction of the EV9 electric SUV. The SUV has been spotted testing in India for the first time, indicating that the automaker is looking to bring the EV9 to the Indian market in the coming future.

The Kia EV9 adopts a bold, futuristic design with a sculpted exterior and massive dimensions exceeding 5 meters in length and 2 meters in width. Signature styling elements include slender LED headlamps, a closed grille, prominent wheel arches, and star map-inspired LED taillights. Inside, the EV9 features premium amenities like swivelling second-row seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, fingerprint authentication and a range of connected technologies.

Underpinning the EV9 is Kia's dedicated E-GMP platform designed specifically for electric vehicles. This architecture supports multiple powertrain configurations, including rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive dual motor versions. The most potent EV9 model utilizes a dual motor setup generating 379 horsepower while range-topping variants are expected to deliver over 300 miles of driving range between charges.

Rapid charging capability is a key highlight of the EV9, with support for ultra-fast 800-volt DC fast charging. The SUV can replenish 248 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes of charging. Kia also equips the EV9 with vehicle-to-load functionality that allows the EV9 to supply power for various external uses.

Kia plans to bring the EV9 to India as a fully imported model priced around Rs 80 lakh. The EV9 will follow the EV6 crossover that marked Kia's entry into the high-end electric SUV segment when it went on sale in 2022. The futuristic and feature-packed EV9 is expected to raise Kia's profile and appeal with luxury electric vehicle buyers in the Indian marketplace.

