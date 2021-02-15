New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased For Seventh Straight Day; Petrol Nears ₹ 89/Litre Mark In Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices have been revised for the seventh straight day across all metro cities. With the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices have touched new all-time high of Rs. 88.99 per litre and Rs. 79.35 per litre in Delhi.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 26 paise and 29 paise in Delhi
  • Petrol rates in Delhi are at an all-time high of Rs. 88.99 litre
  • In Mumbai, petrol prices have already breached Rs. 95/Litre mark

Domestic fuel rates continue to soar across the country. State-run oil marketing companies on Monday increased fuel prices for the seventh consecutive day. As per the notifications from oil retailers, petrol prices have been hiked by 26 paise to ₹ 88.99 per litre from ₹ 88.73 in Delhi. On the other hand, diesel prices went up by 29 paise from ₹ 79.06 per litre to ₹ 79.35 per litre. In the last seven days, fuel prices have gone up by ₹ 2.06 per litre and ₹ 2.17 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have reached all-time highs of ₹ 95.46 and ₹ 86.34, respectively

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on January 14, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 88.99 ₹ 79.35
Mumbai ₹ 95.46 ₹ 86.34
Chennai ₹ 91.19 ₹ 84.44
Kolkata ₹ 90.25 ₹ 82.94
Bengaluru ₹ 91.97 ₹ 84.12

On Sunday, the two auto fuels retailed at ₹ 95.21 per litre and ₹ 86.04 per litre in Mumbai. With the latest revision, petrol prices have reached ₹ 95.46 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹ 86.34 per litre in the financial capital of India, Mumbai.

Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 90.25 for one-litre of petrol and for diesel they will have to shell out ₹ 82.94. In Chennai, petrol retailed at ₹ 91.19 a litre and ₹ 84.44 a litre respectively. Petrol became 27 paise costlier in Bengaluru and is priced at ₹ 91.97 per litre, while diesel increased to ₹ 84.12.

Petrol prices are at all-time highs in Delhi & Mumbai

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The country's three major oil marketing firms - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation revise fuel rates on daily basis. They also make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

