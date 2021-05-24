carandbike logo
Petrol Prices Breach ₹ 100 Per Litre Mark In Six Districts Of Vidarbha Region

With the latest revision in fuel prices on Sunday, petrol has breached Rs. 100 per litre mark in Amravati, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal districts in the Vidarbha region.

Diesel prices too have crossed Rs. 90 per litre mark in seven districts expand View Photos
Diesel prices too have crossed Rs. 90 per litre mark in seven districts

Highlights

  • Petrol prices above Rs. 100/litre mark in six Vidarbha districts
  • In Buldhana & Washim districts, petrol is at Rs. 101.11/L & Rs. 100.30/L
  • In Mumbai, petrol is slowing inching towards the Rs. 100/litre mark

The oil marketing companies on Sunday increased fuel prices for the twelfth instance since May 4, 2021. Petrol became costlier by up to 17 paise a litre, while diesel soared by up to 29 paise a litre. With the latest revision in fuel prices on Sunday, petrol has breached ₹ 100 per litre mark in six districts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, petrol is inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark, which currently retails at ₹ 99.49 a litre. Other cities in the state where petrol rates are already close to ₹ 100 per litre mark includes Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Inches Closer To ₹ 100/Litre Mark In Mumbai

dgg7ebu

Fuel rates have been hiked for the twelfth time this month

In Buldhana and Washim districts, petrol has reached ₹ 101.11 a litre and ₹ 100.30 a litre, respectively. Petrol is retailed at ₹ 100.92 a litre in Maharashtra's Amravati district, while it costs ₹ 100.79 in the Yavatmal district. Customers in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts will have to pay ₹ 100.09 a litre and ₹ 100.72 a litre, respectively. Among the districts of Vidarbha, Bhandara is where petrol hasn't scored a century yet, as it retails at ₹ 99.88 per litre.

Diesel, on the other hand, also has crossed ₹ 90 per litre mark in the districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati, Wardha, and Gadchiroli. Among the districts, Amravati has the highest rate of ₹ 92.76 per litre, followed by Buldhana district at ₹ 91.45 per litre. In Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, diesel is priced at ₹ 90.53 per litre and ₹ 91.12 per litre, respectively.

mg7e17nc

On Sunday, petrol became costlier by up to 17 paise a litre, while diesel soared by up to 29 paise a litre.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked Nine Times This Month; Petrol Breaches ₹ 100 /Litre Mark In Several Cities

0 Comments

Nagpur is another district where fuel prices are swiftly inching towards ₹ 100 per litre and ₹ 90 per litre, respectively. In Nagpur, petrol is priced at ₹ 99.30 a litre, while diesel costs ₹ 89.75 a litre. Other regions where petrol prices are above ₹ 100 per litre include Jaisalmer, Banswara, Anuppur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani.

