The oil marketing companies on Sunday increased fuel prices for the twelfth instance since May 4, 2021. Petrol became costlier by up to 17 paise a litre, while diesel soared by up to 29 paise a litre. With the latest revision in fuel prices on Sunday, petrol has breached ₹ 100 per litre mark in six districts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, petrol is inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark, which currently retails at ₹ 99.49 a litre. Other cities in the state where petrol rates are already close to ₹ 100 per litre mark includes Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

In Buldhana and Washim districts, petrol has reached ₹ 101.11 a litre and ₹ 100.30 a litre, respectively. Petrol is retailed at ₹ 100.92 a litre in Maharashtra's Amravati district, while it costs ₹ 100.79 in the Yavatmal district. Customers in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts will have to pay ₹ 100.09 a litre and ₹ 100.72 a litre, respectively. Among the districts of Vidarbha, Bhandara is where petrol hasn't scored a century yet, as it retails at ₹ 99.88 per litre.

Diesel, on the other hand, also has crossed ₹ 90 per litre mark in the districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati, Wardha, and Gadchiroli. Among the districts, Amravati has the highest rate of ₹ 92.76 per litre, followed by Buldhana district at ₹ 91.45 per litre. In Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, diesel is priced at ₹ 90.53 per litre and ₹ 91.12 per litre, respectively.

Nagpur is another district where fuel prices are swiftly inching towards ₹ 100 per litre and ₹ 90 per litre, respectively. In Nagpur, petrol is priced at ₹ 99.30 a litre, while diesel costs ₹ 89.75 a litre. Other regions where petrol prices are above ₹ 100 per litre include Jaisalmer, Banswara, Anuppur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani.

