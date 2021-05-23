carandbike logo
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Inches Closer To ₹ 100/Litre Mark In Mumbai

Petrol rates in Delhi have now touched Rs. 93.21 per litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 84.07 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is inching towards Rs. 100 per litre mark, currently standing at Rs. 99.49 per litre.

Charanpreet Singh
Petrol and diesel prices have touched new all-time highs across the country expand View Photos
Petrol and diesel prices have touched new all-time highs across the country

Highlights

  • Petrol and diesel prices have touched new all-time highs across India
  • Petrol rates in Mumbai is the highest among all metros at Rs. 99.49/litre
  • Fuel rates have been hiked for the twelfth time this month

The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday once again increased fuel rates across the country, taking petrol and diesel at new record highs. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol became costlier by up to 17 paise a litre, and diesel soared by up to 29 paise a litre. The two auto fuels remained constant on Saturday. This is the twelfth time this month when oil retailers have increased fuel prices across the country since May 4, 2021. In the national capital, petrol is now priced at ₹ 93.21 a litre and diesel retailed at ₹ 84.07 a litre.

Petrol prices in several non-metro regions of Rajasthan, MP, & Maharashtra have crossed the ₹ 100 per litre mark

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across five major metros on May 23, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 93.21 ₹ 84.07
Mumbai ₹ 99.49 ₹ 91.30
Chennai ₹ 94.86 ₹ 88.87
Kolkata ₹ 93.27 ₹ 86.91
Bengaluru ₹ 96.31 ₹ 89.12

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 99.49 a litre for petrol, and ₹ 91.30 a litre for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹ 93.27 per litre, while diesel costs ₹ 86.91 per litre. The prices of the two fuels in Chennai now stand at ₹ 94.86 per litre and ₹ 88.87 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Bengaluru have reached ₹ 96.31 per litre and ₹ 89.12 per litre, respectively.

Petrol rates in several non-metro regions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have already breached the ₹ 100 per litre mark. Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar currently leads this chart with petrol rate standing at ₹ 104.18 per lire, while diesel rates in the region stand at ₹ 96.91 per litre. Other regions where petrol prices are above ₹ 100 per litre include Jaisalmer, Banswara, Anuppur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani. Other cities where petrol rates are inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark includes Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Fuel rates have been hiked for the twelfth time this month across the country.

0 Comments

The oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).

