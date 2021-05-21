Fuel prices in India have gone up by up to 31 paise today, on May 21, 2021, after remaining unchanged for two days. Petrol price in the national capital Delhi has now touched ₹ 93.04 per litre, after a hike of 19 paise compared to a day before. Diesel rates, on the other hand, went up by a considerable 29 paise, at ₹ 83.80 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai, petrol prices are slowing inching towards the ₹ 100 mark, currently standing at ₹ 99.32 per litre, after a hike of 18 paise, while diesel has crossed the ₹ 91 per litre mark, currently standing at ₹ 91.01 per litre.

Cities where petrol rates are inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark includes - Mumbai, Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Having said that petrol prices in several non-metro regions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, have already crossed the ₹ 100 per litre mark. Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan currently leads this chart with petrol prices standing at ₹ 104 per lire, while diesel rates in the region stand at ₹ 96.62 per litre. Other regions where petrol and diesel prices are above ₹ 100 per litre and ₹ 90 per litre mark, respectively, include - Jaisalmer, Banswara, Anuppur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani. Other cities where petrol rates are inching towards ₹ 100 per litre mark includes - Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked Nine Times This Month; Petrol Breaches ₹ 100 /Litre Mark In Several Cities

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 93.04 ₹ 83.80 Mumbai ₹ 99.32 ₹ 91.01 Chennai ₹ 94.71 ₹ 88.62 Kolkata ₹ 93.11 ₹ 86.64 Bengaluru ₹ 96.14 ₹ 88.84

As for the other metros, today, in Chennai petrol prices stand at ₹ 94.71 per litre, receiving a hike of 17 paise, whereas diesel rates in the city touched at 88.62 per litre, after a hike of 28 paise. In Kolkata, petrol prices stood at ₹ 93.11 per litre, after a price hike of 19 paise, while diesel rates touched ₹ 86.64 per litre, receiving a hike of 29 paise. At the same time, in Bengaluru, petrol prices reached 96.14 per litre after a hike of 20 paise, while diesel prices reached ₹ 88.84 per litre receiving a hike of 31 paise from a day before.

Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day by India's oil marketing companies

The oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.