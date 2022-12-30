Pipeline Blast Kills At Least One Pemex Worker In Central Mexico

  • Home
At least one worker from Mexico's state oil company Pemex died in a fuel pipeline explosion in the central state of Hidalgo.
At least one worker from Mexico's state oil company Pemex died on Wednesday in a fuel pipeline explosion in the central state of Hidalgo, local officials said on Twitter.

Media outlet Reporte Indigo posted a video online showing a large fire lighting up the night sky from the pipeline blast near the town of Xolostitla, Hidalgo.

Some nearby residents were also being evacuated, according to a tweet from Mexico's National Guard.

