Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon R? Here Are Some Pros & Cons

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is possibly one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. First launched in 1999, the Wagon R moniker has been in the Indian market for 23 years and is right now, one of the best-selling selling cars in the country. The car is equally popular in the used car market as well, and you will find thousands of listings online. So, if you are looking for a small car on a very tight budget, then we would suggest going for a pre-owned Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. And depending on the model year and variant, you can get one for Rs. 1.3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. But, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider first.

Also Read: Wagon R Based Electric Hatchback Spotted With Suzuki Logo

The compact Wagon R is easy to manoeuvre and because of its tallboy design and large windows, it offers good visibility as well.

Pros

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a compact hatchback and is a very good city car. It is easy to manoeuvre and because of its tallboy design and large windows, it offers good visibility as well. While the new Wagon R comes with a peppy 1.2-litre petrol engine, the 1.0-litre unit offered with the older version was also quite nice. With the newer model, you also get the option to go for an AMT or automated manual transmission. Maruti has been offering the Wagon R with the option of a company-fitted CNG kit for several years now. In fact, for the longest time, it was among the select few cars that came with a CNG kit from the factory. So, if you are looking for a used CNG car, Wagon R will fit that bill as well.

Most of the features offered with the WagonR are not available in the old-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Cons