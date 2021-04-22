carandbike logo
Porsche 911 Turbo S 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In China

Officially, this special model is called the 911 Turbo S Porsche China 20th Anniversary Edition and it does 0-100 kmph run in under 2.7 seconds.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Highlights

  • Porsche 911 Turbo S 20th Anniversary edition only for Chinese market
  • Porsche celebrates 20 years of operations in China
  • The Porsche 718 Spyder is also making its return to China.

It's been 20 years since Porsche started its operations in China and to celebrate the milestone, Porsche has launched the 911 Turbo S 20th Anniversary Edition at Auto Shanghai 2021. Officially, this special model is called the 911 Turbo S Porsche China 20th Anniversary Edition and it does 0-100 kmph run in under 2.7 seconds. The special Turbo S is tweaked by Porsche's in-house Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur group, so you can just imagine how exciting it will be behind the wheel.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards: Porsche 911 Turbo Is The 2021 World Performance Car Of The Year

8qhdvg18

The anniversary edition is only offered on 911 Turbo S models for China.

Anniversary badging is seen in abundance both outside and inside the cabin, and the car is given a custom livery with striping and a prominent '20' decal on the door. It's available in five classic heritage colour options including Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple, and Oslo Blue which we can see in pictures. The anniversary edition is only offered on 911 Turbo S models for China. Considering the Turbo S already packs 631 bhp and has a top speed over 322 kmph.

Also Read: Porsche Not Sure Of Electric Boxster And 718 Cayman

se13q6qo

It's available in five classic heritage colour options including Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple, and Oslo Blue.

0 Comments

Apart from this special 911, The Porsche 718 Spyder is also making its return to the Chinese market at Auto Shanghai 2021, but only as a regular version and not as anniversary edition. The Sport Chrono package and 14-way power seats are standard along with a two-tone folding roof finished in red and black offered for the first time. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor putting out 292 bhp, driving the rear wheels through Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission.

