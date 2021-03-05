Porsche Unveils A Practical Taycan Cross Turismo 

The Cross Turismo is the estate version of the Taycan

The Porsche Taycan has been lauded as the most dynamic and enjoyable electric car but it is not exactly practical. Seems like someone at the VW group got the memo and decided to make a more practical estate version of the Taycan -- dubbed the Taycan Cross Turismo. The car was teased only last week and now it has been unveiled for $90,000.

The Cross Turismo was the original concept car that Porsche has unveiled inn 2018, but instead of launching the Cross Turismo, Porsche decided to launch the Taycan which is inspired by the iconic 911.

The Cross Turismo was originally slated to be launched in 2020, but like all things, it got delayed to 2021 because of COVID19.

The Taycan Cross is priced at $90,000

Interestingly, the car provides 0.35-inches of headroom, 3.63 inches of extra room on the backseat and has more cargo space than the standard Taycan. The car also has a better ride height of 0.78 inches which can be further increased through air suspension. There is even an off-road package that increases the ride-height by another 0.39 inches.

The Taycan has broken the record for drifting

There are four variants of the vehicle - Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo. All versions of the car feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 2-speed rear transmission. The fastest Turbo S model can do almost 100 kph in 2.7 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than the standard Taycan.

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo can do almost 100 kph in 3.9 seconds and the 4S Cross Turismo can do 100 kph in 4.8 seconds. The standard Taycan has 320 kilometres but the figures aren't out for the Cross Turismo, though they should be in the same range. N

