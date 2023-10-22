Production-Spec Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Revealed

Hyundai has unveiled the production-spec IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during the Disney100 Celebration. Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, the car was originally showcased as a concept at the New York Auto Show 2023. The production model features some differences when compared with the concept with Hyundai having toned down some of the detailing seen on the latter.



Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition will go on sale in global markets in 2024 in very limited numbers.

Hyundai has said that the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition will enter limited-production with global deliveries planned in 2024. Its distinctive features include a Gravity Gold Matte exterior color, Disney-inspired alloy wheel designs, Disney100 Platinum exterior badging, and logos embossed on the front seat headrests, center console, and floor mats. The interior of the car also includes Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strips while the digital screens on the dashboard display unique Disney-inspired start-up graphics.



Limited edition model gets unique door trim, Disney100 embossed on the seats and armrest and Disney-inspired screen startup graphics.

Compared to the concept, the production model has dropped the unique “Lamp screens” integrated within the headlamps and tail lamps that displayed sparkle animations. Also not making it to the production models are the pixie dust-inspired sunroof etching and the synchronised light show feature within the cabin.



"Disney's collaboration with Hyundai on the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition demonstrates the close, creative partnership between our two brands," said Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales. “As we celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, we continue to showcase our power as a leader in live content and how brands can be a part of something wonderful alongside us.”

The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum concept featured some additional features that have not made production.

Hyundai offers the standard IONIQ 5 in global markets in a total of four specifications - two battery packs and two motor configurations each. The range starts with the 58 kWh battery packs offered in two or all-wheel drive configurations and the larger 77.4 kWh battery also available in two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The company however hasn’t confirmed which specifications will be offered for the special edition.