Login

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 03:16 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Venue now get six airbags as standard.
  • Electronic stability control (ESC), however, is still not standard on three Hyundai models.
  • Hyundai confirms it has nominated three vehicles for the initial round of Bharat NCAP crash tests.

With an eye on establishing its image as a maker of safe vehicles, Hyundai has now made six airbags standard on every car and SUV it sells in India at present, becoming the first mass-market carmaker in the country to do so. Of the nine core models it has on sale in our market, six model lines were already equipped with six airbags across the range. Only three products didn’t have them as standard up until recently – the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, Aura subcompact sedan and the Venue subcompact SUV. Starting today, these models will also have six airbags, even in their most basic specification. However, Hyundai has not revealed if this has resulted in a price increase for select variants of these models.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

What’s interesting is that while the airbag count has been increased, electronic stability control (ESC) is still not standard across Hyundai’s vehicle line-up. Entry versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura miss out on ESC, while the recently-introduced Hyundai Exter micro-SUV only offers it as an option on the base trim. However, this, too, is expected to change in the time to come, as the fitment of ESC will influence a vehicle’s prospects in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

 

The Grand i10 Nios will be the most affordable car in India to be equipped with six airbags.

 

As per the requirements of Bharat NCAP, from 2024 onwards, to be eligible for a test rating of three stars or higher, a car must have ESC as standard, as vehicles with ESC only being available as an option cannot receive a test rating higher than two stars under the Bharat NCAP protocol.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Makes 3-Point Seat Belts And Belt Reminder For All Passengers Standard Across Its Portfolio

 

Earlier in the year, Hyundai made three-point seat belts and belt reminder systems for all passengers standard across its model range. The carmaker has also confirmed it will nominate three of its vehicles for the initial round of Bharat NCAP crash tests. The company chose to make the announcement on October 3, to coincide with the announcement of the Verna sedan securing five stars in Global NCAP crash tests, becoming the first Hyundai model to achieve this feat.

 

The Indian government had proposed to make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles sold in the country, with the date to implement this decision having been pushed to October 1, 2023. However, it’s unclear if this proposal will be formalised now, with road transport minister Nitin Gadkari recently stating that there is no need to make six airbags compulsory, as the requirements of the Bharat NCAP tests – which are voluntary, not mandatory – will themselves push carmakers to do the needful.

# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Bharat NCAP# Global NCAP# Hyundai Grand i10 Nios# Hyundai Aura# Hyundai Venue# Six Airbags# 6 airbags

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
38,749 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,139 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
67,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16876 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6856 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3464 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2945 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1341 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Undergoes Cold Weather Testing
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Undergoes Cold Weather Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Hyundai Venue was also in the parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh where it went under cold weather testing. The Hyundai Venue was tested at a low temperature of -6 degree Celsius and at 7000 ft. altitude. It was also driven from Jim Corbett to Nainital, across the Naini hills over snow-covered terrains to test the traction of the car.

Hyundai Gets 33,000 Bookings For Venue; 1,000 Units Delivered Today
Hyundai Gets 33,000 Bookings For Venue; 1,000 Units Delivered Today
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Hyundai Venue is off to a flying start! In one month since its launch, Hyundai has received 33,000 bookings and about 2 lakh enquiries. In fact, today being the first month anniversary of Venue, Hyundai has delivered 1,000 units of the subcompact SUV across India.

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.

Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Domestic sales for the month stood at 54,241 units while the company exported 17,400 units during the month.

Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The brand new generation of the Mahindra Thar has also received a 4 star rating for child occupant safety. The car has undergone a frontal, side impact and ESC test.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved