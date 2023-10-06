Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
06-Oct-23 02:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Hyundai will adopt NACS ports for its EVs in the US and Canada, starting in late 2024.
- Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) vehicles, such as the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, will be fully supported by Tesla Supercharging stations.
- Existing Hyundai EV owners will gain access to the Tesla Supercharging Network through a specially developed adapter.
Hyundai has announced the adoption of North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports in its EVs in the United States and Canada. This integration will enable access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers for Hyundai customers that are spread across the US, Canada, and Mexico.
The automaker said that from the fourth quarter of 2024, all Hyundai EVs in the United States will be equipped with NACS ports. As for Canada, the company plans to introduce these ports in the first half of 2025.
Also Read: Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
What’s more, Hyundai's advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) vehicles, which include models like the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and upcoming EVs, will be fully supported by these Tesla Supercharging stations.
However, existing Hyundai EV owners won’t be left behind. The company also announced that from Q1 2025, the owners using the current CCS chargers will gain access to Tesla's supercharging network, courtesy of a specially developed adapter. The automaker also said that they will develop adaptors that will enable NACS-equipped vehicles to use CCS chargers.
“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America.”
Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Hyundai Posts Best Ever Total Monthly Sales Of 71,641 Units
“Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Charging at Tesla. “We’re proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard.”
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
