Renault Kiger: Top 5 Rivals:

Renault India launched the Kiger in India this year and it was brought in at a very attractive price point. Based on the company's CMF-A+ platform, the Kiger shares its underpinnings with both, the Renault Triber MPV, and the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV. The new Kiger will be offered in four variants, namely - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ. The RXZ and RXT variants get manual transmission along with AMT and CVT options, while the RXL only includes an AMT option. The subcompact SUV is the first from the company in the country and of course targets global markets as well. With prices starting at Rs. 5.45 lakh and going up to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). At that price point it has a lot of rivals. Here are it's top 5 rivals.

Hyundai Venue