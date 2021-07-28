Renault Kiger: Top 5 Rivals:

The new Kiger will be offered in four variants, namely - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ. The RXZ and RXT variants get manual transmission along with AMT and CVT options
Renault India launched the Kiger in India this year and it was brought in at a very attractive price point. Based on the company's CMF-A+ platform, the Kiger shares its underpinnings with both, the Renault Triber MPV, and the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV. The new Kiger will be offered in four variants, namely - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ. The RXZ and RXT variants get manual transmission along with AMT and CVT options, while the RXL only includes an AMT option. The subcompact SUV is the first from the company in the country and of course targets global markets as well. With prices starting at Rs. 5.45 lakh and going up to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). At that price point it has a lot of rivals. Here are it's top 5 rivals.

Hyundai Venue

1) The Kiger's chief rival is the Hyundai Venue, because it has been one of the best selling cars in the subcompact SUV in the country. The Venue is priced higher than the Kiger and available in both petrol and diesel and transmission options too. Prices for the car start from Rs. 6.92 lakh

Tata Nexon

2) The Tata Nexon has been one of the safest cars in India with a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. Prices of the Nexon start at ₹ 7.19 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the diesel is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

Kia Sonet

3) The Kia Sonet is essentially a sister unit to the Hyundai Venue. Kia India also introduced the refreshed Sonet with the company's new brand logo earlier this year. It now comes in a total of 17 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options. The SUV continues to get three powertrain options - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Prices for the SUV start at ₹ 6.79 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Nissan Magnite

4) The Nissan Magnite went on sale in India, and the new subcompact SUV is priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and also it's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It is offered as a petrol-only motor and gets the 1.5-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol motor that belts out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or an optional four-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 7.51 lakh to ₹ 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
