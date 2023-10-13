Rolls-Royce Unveils Limited Edition Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection

Rolls-Royce recently unveiled the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection, a special-edition offering limited to only 25 units worldwide. Inspired by the phenomenon of a solar eclipse. The launch coincides with an annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on October 14. Each vehicle in this collection gets a Lyrical Copper colour scheme.

The Bespoke Starlight Headliner inside the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis presents an animated display imitating the totality of a solar eclipse. Upon closing the coach doors and igniting the engine, 940 'stars' in the headliner form a circle, symbolizing the bright corona of light surrounding the lunar silhouette during an eclipse. This animation lasts precisely seven minutes and 31 seconds- the longest duration of a total solar eclipse and concludes by restoring the full constellation of 'stars' in the night sky.

An illuminated fascia adorns the interior, featuring 1,846 laser-etched 'stars' arranged in a symbolic timeline of a total eclipse. The bespoke timepiece integrated into the fascia boasts a 0.5-carat diamond, emulating the 'Diamond Ring' effect seen during the eclipse. Notably, this is the first instance in Rolls-Royce's history where a gemstone has been incorporated into the clock's bezel. Tests were conducted to ensure the diamond's secure adhesion, including exposure to temperature variations.

The panoramic sunset interior captures the golden twilight observed during the totality of a solar eclipse. The bi-coloured seats feature over 200,000 individual perforations, with Mandarin leather perforated to reveal a contrasting shade beneath. Computational design tools were utilized to develop a perforation pattern. Additional bespoke finishing touches include illuminated treadplates, concealed Mandarin-piped umbrellas, and a custom indoor motor car cover bearing the Private Collection's wordmark.

In terms of exterior details, the Lyrical Copper finish is augmented by Mandarin accents on inserts and brake callipers, representing the intense sunlight pulses witnessed during the eclipse's progression. The hand-painted coachline with an abstract representation of the transition from sunlight to darkness showcases the eclipse's stages.