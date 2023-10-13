Login

Rolls-Royce Unveils Limited Edition Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection

The special-edition offering limited to only 25 units worldwide and gets a Lyrical Copper colour scheme
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Oct-23 11:58 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited to 25 units worldwide, Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis has a Lyrical Copper colour scheme.
  • The animated headliner features 940 'stars,' symbolizing a solar eclipse, lasting precisely 7 minutes, and 31 seconds
  • The interior fascia displays 1,846 laser-etched 'stars,' integrating a 0.5-carat diamond in the clock bezel.

Rolls-Royce recently unveiled the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection, a special-edition offering limited to only 25 units worldwide. Inspired by the phenomenon of a solar eclipse. The launch coincides with an annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on October 14. Each vehicle in this collection gets a Lyrical Copper colour scheme.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails

The Bespoke Starlight Headliner inside the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis presents an animated display imitating the totality of a solar eclipse. Upon closing the coach doors and igniting the engine, 940 'stars' in the headliner form a circle, symbolizing the bright corona of light surrounding the lunar silhouette during an eclipse. This animation lasts precisely seven minutes and 31 seconds- the longest duration of a total solar eclipse and concludes by restoring the full constellation of 'stars' in the night sky.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre To Participate in Goodwood Hill Climb

An illuminated fascia adorns the interior, featuring 1,846 laser-etched 'stars' arranged in a symbolic timeline of a total eclipse. The bespoke timepiece integrated into the fascia boasts a 0.5-carat diamond, emulating the 'Diamond Ring' effect seen during the eclipse. Notably, this is the first instance in Rolls-Royce's history where a gemstone has been incorporated into the clock's bezel. Tests were conducted to ensure the diamond's secure adhesion, including exposure to temperature variations.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025

 

The panoramic sunset interior captures the golden twilight observed during the totality of a solar eclipse. The bi-coloured seats feature over 200,000 individual perforations, with Mandarin leather perforated to reveal a contrasting shade beneath. Computational design tools were utilized to develop a perforation pattern. Additional bespoke finishing touches include illuminated treadplates, concealed Mandarin-piped umbrellas, and a custom indoor motor car cover bearing the Private Collection's wordmark.

In terms of exterior details, the Lyrical Copper finish is augmented by Mandarin accents on inserts and brake callipers, representing the intense sunlight pulses witnessed during the eclipse's progression. The hand-painted coachline with an abstract representation of the transition from sunlight to darkness showcases the eclipse's stages. 

# Rolls-Royce# Rolls-Royce Cars# Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost# Ekleipsis Collection
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13796 second ago

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.

Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12851 second ago

An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.

Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12849 second ago

The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer

Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11813 second ago

The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10591 second ago

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.

Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10125 second ago

Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4249 second ago

The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-92 second ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

24 minutes ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.

Second Rolls-Royce Droptail Unveiled; Called The Amethyst
Second Rolls-Royce Droptail Unveiled; Called The Amethyst
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The second commissioned Droptail takes inspiration from the art of watchmaking and the amethyst gemstone.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The La Rose Noire is the first of four coach built Droptail models to be produced by Rolls Royce.

Rolls-Royce Spectre To Participate in Goodwood Hill Climb
Rolls-Royce Spectre To Participate in Goodwood Hill Climb
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Rolls-Royce will be showcasing bespoke units of its entire range at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Initial deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Spectre are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Limited Edition Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved