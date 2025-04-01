Royal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units

Royal Enfield has recorded its highest-ever annual sales, surpassing the 1 million annual sales milestone for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In a statement, the company said that the record-breaking performance was fuelled by sustained demand for its capable and diverse products in both domestic and international markets. The company recorded sales of 10,09,900 units in FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 11 per cent from FY 2023-24. In March 2025 alone, Royal Enfield sales grew 34 per cent to 1,01,021 units. Over the financial year 2024-25, domestic sales grew to 9,02,757 units from 8,34,795 units in FY 2024, while exports grew 37 per cent to 1,07,143 units.

Speaking about the brand’s sales performance, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet.

“On the global front, we’re expanding like never before. The launch of our Thailand assembly plant and entry into Bangladesh mark important steps in strengthening our international presence. Our new launches this year, including four game-changing motorcycles and our first step into electric mobility with the Flying Flea, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The Royal Enfield 350 models, led by the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 continue to be the brand’s highest-selling models. In the record-breaking year, Royal Enfield has reported sales of over 5,00,000 units of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, with the Super Meteor 650 crossing sales of over 50,000 units. Royal Enfield has recently launched the Classic 650, and with new inroads will be hoping to repeat a success of its bestselling Classic 350 with its 650 cc version, both in India and abroad.