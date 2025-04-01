Royal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025 NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller CFMoto 450MT: Top 5 HighlightsRoyal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Royal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units

In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 10,09,900 motorcycles, the brand’s best-ever annual sales.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 surpasses 5,00,000 unit sales in FY 25
  • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sales cross over 50,000 unit sales in FY 25
  • Four new motorcycle launches, including Classic 650, in FY 2026

Royal Enfield has recorded its highest-ever annual sales, surpassing the 1 million annual sales milestone for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In a statement, the company said that the record-breaking performance was fuelled by sustained demand for its capable and diverse products in both domestic and international markets. The company recorded sales of 10,09,900 units in FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 11 per cent from FY 2023-24. In March 2025 alone, Royal Enfield sales grew 34 per cent to 1,01,021 units. Over the financial year 2024-25, domestic sales grew to 9,02,757 units from 8,34,795 units in FY 2024, while exports grew 37 per cent to 1,07,143 units.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review - The Desirable 650!

 

B Govindrajan RE CEO 2022 12 30 T05 14 58 987 Z

Speaking about the brand’s sales performance, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet.

 

“On the global front, we’re expanding like never before. The launch of our Thailand assembly plant and entry into Bangladesh mark important steps in strengthening our international presence. Our new launches this year, including four game-changing motorcycles and our first step into electric mobility with the Flying Flea, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.”

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Accessories Detailed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 m1

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 & Super Meteor 650 Differences Explained

 

The Royal Enfield 350 models, led by the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 continue to be the brand’s highest-selling models. In the record-breaking year, Royal Enfield has reported sales of over 5,00,000 units of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, with the Super Meteor 650 crossing sales of over 50,000 units. Royal Enfield has recently launched the Classic 650, and with new inroads will be hoping to repeat a success of its bestselling Classic 350 with its 650 cc version, both in India and abroad.

# Royal Enfield annual sales# Royal Enfield FY 2025 sales# Royal Enfield FY25 sales# Bikes# Auto Industry# Sales Figures# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The range-topping trim in the global lineup of Tiguan is set to be launched in India on April 14, 2025
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS
  • Suzuki reported cumulative sales of 12.56 lakh units in FY2025 with domestic sales amounting to 10.45 lakh – its best figures to date.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025
  • The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a toll tax hike starting from April 1, its second within one year
    NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1
  • The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car of FY2025 at 1,98,451 units.
    Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller
  • The 450MT is the newest sub-500cc adventure-focused motorcycle, due for launch in India this year in mid-2025.
    CFMoto 450MT: Top 5 Highlights
  • In the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 10,09,900 motorcycles, the brand’s best-ever annual sales.
    Royal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units
  • The updated 2025 Kawasaki Z900 has already been launched in overseas markets. It’s not clear when the updated Z900 will be launched in India.
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Mahindra sold 5,51,487 SUVs in the just concluded financial year, resulting in a growth of over 20%
    Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
  • Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
    Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Clocks Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Over 1 Million Units