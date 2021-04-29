carandbike logo
Royal Enfield Trademarks 'Shotgun' Name In India

Royal Enfield has registered the 'Shotgun' name in India for one of its upcoming two-wheelers. It was last year that Eicher Motors CEO, Vinod Dasari said that Royal Enfield will launch one motorcycle every quarter, including updated models.

We suspect that Royal Enfield is likely to use 'Shotgun' as a name for its new 650 cc motorcycle
Highlights

  • Royal Enfield trademarks 'Shotgun' name in India
  • Likely to be used for a new 650 cc motorcycle
  • Royal Enfield is likely to launch a new 650 cc cruiser in India in 2021

Last week, Royal Enfield filed a registration for trademarking the name 'Shotgun' in India. In the last year or so, Royal Enfield got several names trademarked such as Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roadster. The company will be launching one new motorcycle every quarter, which began with the launch of the Meteor 350 in November last year. With many launches lined up, it is difficult to ascertain the exact model for which 'Shotgun' will be used. It is likely to be used for an upcoming 650 cc motorcycle with a parallel-twin engine, a motorcycle that gets a twin exhaust. Of course, this is us making an educated guess.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter Revealed In Spy Video 

Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing
Source: Gaadiwaadi

There are at least two new motorcycles under development, which are based on the 650 cc platform that also underpins the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Both upcoming 650 cc motorcycles have been spotted on test multiple times. We expect Royal Enfield to launch at least one of the two models in India by the end of 2021 or early 2022. One of the new 650 cruisers borrows design cues from RE's latest launch - the Meteor 350, especially the tail section, but the new bike looks more muscular. That said, there is a noticeable difference in the riding position and it appears longer than the Meteor as well. Now the motorcycle was spotted earlier also and in the latest video, it shows that the riding position will be feet-forward, with typical cruiser ergonomics.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield New 650 cc Cruiser Spotted On Test

(Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spy shot)

RE is also getting ready to launch its next 350 cc motorcycle, based on the same platform as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. In fact, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, as the new bike is rumoured to be called, will only be one of the models based on the Meteor 350's all-new J-Platform. There are more models in the pipeline, based on the J-platform. Once launched, the Hunter will go up against the Honda CB350RS, which is based on the Honda H'Ness CB350.

