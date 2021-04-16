Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Revealed In Latest Spy Video

Royal Enfield seems to be getting ready to launch its next 350 cc motorcycle, based on the same platform as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Earlier this year, the Meteor 350 made its global debut, and is now offered as one of Royal Enfield's global products, across geographies and markets such as South East Asia (Thailand and Indonesia), the UK and even North America, spanning the US and Canada. In fact, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, as the new bike is rumoured to be called, will only be one of the models based on the Meteor 350's J-Platform.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected get the Tripper navigation system

In a latest spy video posted on YouTube, we get to see a heavily disguised test mule of the upcoming Hunter 350. Prototypes of the Hunter 350 have been spotted on test runs over the past few months, and from the look of the visuals in the latest video, Royal Enfield seems to be almost ready to launch the new 350 cc motorcycle. The Hunter 350 does have a somewhat sporty silhouette, with slightly mid-set foot controls, a comfortable and wide perch for a seat, and a shorter handlear, with roadster ergonomics, which are bound to make the Hunter 350 easy to ride and with a comfortable riding position.

The tail section looks nice with a neat rear; chassis and suspension expected to be shared with Meteor 350

The engine and frame will be shared with the Meteor 350, so the Hunter 350 is likely to use the same 349 cc, single-cylinder engine as the Meteor 350. The J series, counterbalanced engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The cam gears with pushrod architecture of the old UCE engine has been replaced with an overhead camshaft and timing chain, resulting in less mechanical clatter and more efficient valve timings.

Visually, the new Royal Enfield Hunter is a retro-styled roadster with modern elements and an upright riding position. Although it appears to have borrowed several components and basic architecture from the RE Meteor 350, the exhaust is completely different and employs a shorter, stubbier unit. The fuel tank and the tail section also look different, including the rear mudguard. The bike is also likely to get the same dual cradle frame and suspension setup used in the Meteor 350.

Unlike earlier spy shots, which showed a single-pod instrument console, the latest videos show the Hunter 350 instrument console with the Tripper navigation console, which made its debut on the Meteor 350. The Tripper navigation system, along with Bluetooth connectivity through the Royal Enfield app and turn-by-turn navigation, was also introduced on the latest generation Himalayan.

