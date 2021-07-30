Skoda Auto To Make All Its Facilities Smoke-Free Zones

Czech carmaker, Skoda Auto, has announced that it will be making all its manufacturing facilities, premises and lands a no-smoking zone. The company says that it wants to support all its employees wishing to stop smoking and thus build a smoke-free working environment. The company will be working with its social partner, the Kovo Trade Union, to attain this goal and the first measures for implementing this plan have already been taken. In fact, smoking is no longer allowed at the brand's Indian-based plants in Pune and Aurangabad.

Commenting on the development, Thomas Schafer, CEO, Skoda Auto said, "Our top priority is to protect the health of our employees as much as we can. The existing anti-COVID-19 measures have provided an excellent basis on which we are now building, and the next logical step is to become a smoke-free company. This way we will motivate our employees to adopt more sustainable and, above all, healthier lifestyles and eliminate barriers between smokers and non-smokers while also underscoring our environmental efforts by reducing the total amount of waste."

The company says that it has been providing various services under its "Lungs Matter" programme, supporting employees who decide to quit smoking. Services like - nicotine substitution therapies and expert counselling, the costs for which are covered by the company through health insurers, such as Skoda Employee Insurance.

Extending its support to the general transition to a smoke-free society, the company says "Smoking is already banned in many public places, such as restaurants, bus stops, as well as sports, cultural and entertainment centres, and Skoda Auto's decision to adopt a smoking ban is, therefore, a logical step towards maximum protection of employees' health."