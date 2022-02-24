Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV: Top 5 Highlights

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV was the first product to come out of the company's India 2.0 project. It's based on the company's localised MQB A0 IN platform and has been quite well received. Right now, the Skoda Kushaq is the company's best-selling model in India, accounting for nearly 2500 units a month. The SUV comes with smart features, powerful turbocharged petrol engines and great driving dynamics. So, if you are planning to get the Skoda Kushaq, here are five key highlights you should know.

1. The Skoda Kushaq comes with a host of smart exterior features like LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and smart-looking LED taillamps. It also comes with that conventional SUV-like silhouette and stance.

2. The SUV is packed with several features including front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wireless MirrorLink, ambient lighting, sunroof, a seven-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, steering-mounted controls, wireless charger, touch-controlled climatronic with Air care function, and more.

3. The Skoda Kushaq is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. While it might be smallest in terms of overall proportions compared to rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, it has the longest wheelbase in the segment measuring 2651 mm.

4. The SUV comes equipped with a range of features such as ESC, three-point seatbelt for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, EBD, Hill-Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring, EDS with XDS & XDS + and more. As standard, you get dual airbags, but the top-end trim gets six.

5. Skoda offers the Kushaq SUV with two petrol versions - 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, offering customers an option to choose the one that is in line with their requirements. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, while 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG are available as an option.