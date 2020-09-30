New Cars and Bikes in India
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

It is time to look for a new car that meets your requirements amidst the pandemic, and no car does it better than the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Don't believe us? Here's a look at 10 features that make WagonR your COVID warrior: -

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR range starts from Rs. 4.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in more ways than we can imagine. Social distancing, sanitisers, face masks and work from home protocols are very much part of our lives now and by the look of things, this new normal is here to stay for a while. Amidst all the uncertainty, there's also the question of using mass transit systems that although efficient, make you and your loved ones vulnerably exposed to the deadly virus. In times like these, it is more than important to regain control, especially while travelling and you can make that happen by opting for private transportation. It is time then to look for a new car that meets your requirements amidst the pandemic, and no car does it better than the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Don't believe us? Here's a look at 10 features that make WagonR your COVID warrior: -

im72u5pc

Wtih a more rounded design, the big new WagonR looks mature, premium and younger in the new colour options

Timeless Design

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR retains its distinct body shape in the latest avatar albeit with a fresh look overall. The design is more rounded, mature and handsome from all angles. The bulbous headlamps remain the standout feature and so is the split grille that offers an upright and no-nonsense look. The vertically-stacked taillights look particularly pleasing at the rear and give a nice, tall profile to the compact hatchback. The new car is also based on the latest HEARTECT platform that has also helped the car shed some of its weight while gaining improved structural rigidity and better driving dynamics.

kaftcots

The Big new WagonR is big from the inside with ample of legroom and knee room and a massive glasshouse area

Spacious Cabin

Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers one of the most spacious cabins in its class and its distinct boxy design liberates ample legroom and headroom for a roomy interior. The new WagonR also offers a larger wheelbase at 2435 mm that further liberates lots of space in the cabin. The hatchback can seat five in utmost comfort and the large glasshouse area allows lots of light. Not only do you have a good view of the outside world but the light interiors also make it a vibrant space to be in; all the more necessary in today's gloomy scenario.

5l0d2ee4

The segment-leading SmarPlay Studio on the WagonR brings a number of connectivity features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Future-Ready Infotainment System

Keeping your drive engaging and fun as the Big New WagonR comes equipped with the SmartPlay Studio. The 7-inch unit brings a premium touch to the hatchback with its segment-leading features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility that bring music, navigation and voice command as well. There's Bluetooth with USB and AUX connectivity while the steering mounted audio and voice control buttons ensure that your drive is distraction-free.

9r81gol

The boot space stands at 341 litres, the largest in its class and can accommodate plenty of bags and then some

Best-in-Class Boot Space

Space has always been one of the strong suits on the WagonR and the new version takes it up a good few levels. The cargo bay is the largest in the segment and offers a segment-leading 341 litres. That's more than ample space to accommodate luggage for a weekend trip to the outskirts of the city. Planning to take a longer holiday? Don't worry, the 60:40 split rear seats further improve the cargo capacity on the WagonR, allowing for flexible seating options without having to compromise on the boot space. Maruti Suzuki has added several cubby storage options across the cabin with a large glove box and cup holders.

ti2kligc

The new WagonR is offered with a 1.0-litre and a more powerful 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine options

Powerful 1.2-litre K-Series Engine

The Big New WagonR is one of the most powerful cars in the segment courtesy the peppy 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. The tried and tested four-cylinder motor makes peak power of 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The motor is breezy to use and apt for Indian driving conditions. The engine's responsive nature ensures that the WagonR is quick off the line, maintaining that driving fun along with an extremely practical package.

fda7p88s

The 5-speed Auto Gear Shift brings ample convenience to the WagonR especially in the city, making it your preferred choice

Driving Convenience Amplified With AGS

Adding to your convenience, the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR also comes with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) feature that brings a 5-speed automated manual transmission to the hatchback. AGS offers the convenience of clutch-free gear shifts while maintaining the same level of drivability. While the roads may be less crowded owing to the pandemic, the convenience of an automatic in the city is always handy.

tl72n3e8

With more power comes better fuel efficiency as well on the big new WagonR

Best-in-Class Fuel Efficiency

The WagonR checks all the right boxes for practicality and that includes a strong fuel efficiency figure that complements the pleasant driving experience. The Big New WagonR with the 1.2-litre remains a favourite thanks to this combination with the car returning a mileage of 20.52 kmpl on the manual and AGS versions. There's also the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series engine that returns a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on the manual and AGS versions.

*As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989

mv6eo2uk

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG offers lower cost of ownership while the factory-fitted unit offers longer shelf life

S-CNG

Factory-fitted S-CNG adds to WagonR's versatility as a car, returning 32.52 km/kg in the CNG mode. The CNG version is offered with the 1.0-litre K-Series engine that has been optimised to burn cleaner and produces 58 bhp at 5500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. That's ample for city duties, not to forget it is also the cleaner fuel with big savings on emissions.

sv93rjl8

All variants get the driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors a standard on the big new WagonR

Big on Safety

Built on the new HEARTECT platform, Maruti Suzuki WagonR promises increased safety and stability with its impact-absorbing structure that promises to keep the occupants safe. The hatchback gets the driver side airbag as standard on all variants along with ABS and EBD, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors. Customers also have the option to add features like the passenger side airbag, seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters right from the base variant. All of these features are offered as standard on the top trims and so are the front fog lamps.

31sml3uc

Maruti Suzuki has presence over 1100 cities pan India, the largest for any automaker in the country

Trusted & Expansive MSIL Network pan India

Maruti Suzuki has the largest network presence for any automaker in India and there's no corner where you can't get your WagonR serviced. The brand has over 2000 company workshops to take care of your service needs across 1100 cities while following the necessary safety protocols in the time of the pandemic. Maruti Suzuki also offers the option to book a service appointment online with doorstep service or pick-up and drop option. The company ensures a contactless process to minimise exposure to the customer and its employees.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
9,2489% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol , Petrol+CNG
Manual , AMT
22.5 Kmpl , 33.4 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
