Spy Shots Capture Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Testing in India

Spy shots of the upcoming Hyundai i20 surfaced on the web earlier this week. Globally, the i20 facelift was previewed recently for select markets, and Hyundai will also launch the i20 facelift in India soon. The spy images of the i20 reveal that the front and rear of the vehicle were covered in a black rap that indicates much of the redesign has taken place in those sections.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled In Europe With Updated Styling, More Standard Tech

As showcased before, we can expect a revised front with subtle tweaks to the grille design, the bumper will be slightly reworked with a new headlight housing, and the air intakes at the front will be made slightly more aerodynamic. What also can be noticed in the test mule is some very subtle changes made in the design of the alloys, just as the global vehicle showcasing star-pattern dual-tone alloys, which could be carried forward to India as well.





The changes to the rear of the facelifted i20 for the international market are incredibly subtle, with just some tweaks made to the rear bumper. It is safe to assume that the same design language will be carried forward for the Indian market as well. It can also be seen that there is a small display near the windscreen, which is believed to be the dual camera dash cam that will come with a small display.

In terms of the interiors, expect to see a few features in the updated i20.

In terms of engine power, the Hyundai i20 facelift will have the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The transmission options are expected to be carried over from the current model.

The upgraded i20 is expected to offer a range of equipment, including auto climate control, cruise control, connected car technology, and wireless phone charging. New additions may include ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Safety features in the facelifted i20 will likely include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera. Hyundai will likely launch the facelifted i20 during the festive season later this year.

Image Source