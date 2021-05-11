Subaru Solterra Is The Company’s New All-Electric SUV

Subaru today announced that its all-new global battery electric SUV will be named Solterra and it is scheduled to go on sale in 2022. The new SUV will be built on the battery electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated e-Subaru Global Platform. The e-Subaru Global platform, which has been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, enables to roll out various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, centre and rear of a vehicle. While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru have aimed to realize superior passive safety and vehicle stability, which Subaru has always been pursuing, also in this BEV dedicated platform.

The Solterra will go on sale by the middle of 2022 in the markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.

Solterra too has been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, and wide range of collaboration includes product planning, design and performance evaluation. In this development, the two companies combine their respective strengths, such as Subaru's long-accumulated all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota's outstanding vehicle electrification technology, to create a new SUV with attributes that only an all-electric vehicle can offer.

