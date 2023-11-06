Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
06-Nov-23 04:54 PM IST
Highlights
- The implementation has been suspended for now
- The proposed ban methods stirred intense debate within the public
- The department previously announced the installation of two camera
Taiwan's Changhua County Police Department's decision to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical, has been put on hold. The Police Department had previously announced the installation of two camera enforcement points along County Road 139. However, the proposed ban methods stirred intense debate within the public, both for and against them, as they collectively dealt with the traffic challenges on County Road 139.
The sign states that enforcement will be done through the use of camera technology, and it will be strictly imposed
Originally, Changhua County Police intended to introduce advanced technology for law enforcement to combat the risky behaviour of riders leaning too far while navigating the curves of County Road 139. They started implementing this plan following recent media attention. However, following the uproar among public, the authorities have put a temporary halt on the implementation.
Also Read: Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Changhua police have pointed out that two treacherous curves, known as the "Curves of Death," namely Li She Coffee Shop and Shaolin Temple, have gained notoriety for dangerous riding and accidents. The camera system relies on licence plates and intelligent image recognition to automatically identify and capture photos of riders engaged in persisting with the law.
The photos are manually reviewed, and if any violation is found, the riders are penalized
These photos would undergo manual review, and if an infraction is detected, riders are fined under Article 43 of Taiwan's "Road Traffic Management Punishment Regulations." This also includes situations where riders extend their feet, legs, or bodies excessively, touch the ground with their hands or knees, or create sparks when the motorcycle loses ground clearance.
