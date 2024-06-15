Tata Nexon Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Till End-June

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Nexon. The price benefits have been rolled out to celebrate the Nexon and Nexon EV’s combined sales closing in on the seven lakh mark, seven years since its launch. Tata has yet to comment on the details of the benefits offered on each variant of the Nexon. According to a spokesperson for Tata, the sales milestone will likely be achieved in a week or two from now. Furthermore, it also stated that the price benefits are only valid till June 30. The Nexon which was first introduced in 2017 has been one of the most successful offerings from the manufacturer. The Nexon EV was later introduced in 2020.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV Secure Five Stars In Latest Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The Nexon and Nexon EV's combined sales are expected to hit the seven lakh mark in the next week or two

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure. Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers.

The powertrain options for the Nexon include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (118.2 bhp, 170 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed manual, AMT or DCT gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel (113 bhp, 260 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed MT and AMT. The Nexon EV is offered in either a Long-Range (LR) or Mid-Range (MR) variant. The Nexon EV MR features a 95-kW electric motor (peak torque: 215 Nm) paired with a 30-kWh battery while the LR makes a higher 106.4 kW though torque is identical. The LR also gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack. Tata claims a range of 325 km for the Nexon EV MR while the LR offers a range of up to 465 km on a single charge.



