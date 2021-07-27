Tata Safari: Top 3 Rivals

The Safari is offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options. The SUV is based on the same OMEGARC platform that underpins the Harrier. Here are three models that currently rival the Tata Safari in India.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
27-Jul-21 10:02 AM IST
Tata Safari: Top 3 Rivals banner
Highlights
  • The Tata Safari is essentially a 3-row version of the 5-seater Harrier
  • The Safari rivals the likes of - Alcazar, XUV500, and Hector Plus
  • The flagship SUV is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-)

The Tata Safari is essentially a three-row version of the Harrier SUV, which was introduced in the country earlier this year. It comes in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Prices of the flagship SUV starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV gets a single powertrain option, which is a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre 168 bhp diesel engine that does duty on the 5-seater Harrier. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. Here are its top three rivals.

Hyundai Alcazar:

bkrv7e3s

The Alcazar is the brand's newest offering in the ever-growing SUV space. It is essentially the three-row version of the Creta but gets some considerable changes that differentiate it from the 5-seater sibling. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Creta-based SUV is priced from Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG Hector Plus:

s86n0etg

The Hector Plus is one of the strong contenders in the three-row mid-size SUV space. It is based on the brand's Hector SUV. However, it gets quite a few styling updates to differentiate it from the 5-seater sibling. It also gets the same 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic option. The Hector Plus is priced at Rs. 13.62 lakh to Rs. 19.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV500:

pv8kv9ao

The Mahindra XUV500 has been the oldest player in this segment. In fact, it is one of the most popular 7-seater SUVs available for sale in the Indian market. However, the SUV will be replaced this year with the upcoming XUV700, which will go on sale in the coming months. It comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is priced from Rs. 14.15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

