Tata Tigor CNG Begins Reaching Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming CNG-powered Tata Tigor has been spotted completely undisguised at a dealership stockyard, indicating that the company has commenced despatches of the car.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
17-Jan-22 05:50 PM IST
Highlights
  • The CNG-powered Tata Tigor was spotted at the dealer stockyard
  • The Tata Tigor CNG will be launched in India on January 19, 2022
  • The sedan will be powered by the same 1.2-litre engine.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the CNG variants of the Tiago and the Tigor sedan in India on January 19, 2022. Ahead of the price announcement, the CNG-powered Tigor has been spotted completely undisguised at a dealership stockyard, indicating that the company has commenced despatches of the car. We recently told you that select Tata dealers have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the car with a token amount of Rs. 5000 - Rs. 10,000, depending on the location and variant.

The Tata Tigor CNG will look identical to the petrol-powered counterpart.

As seen in the images, the Tata Tigor CNG retains most of the design elements and looks identical to the petrol-powered counterpart. It is likely to be offered in multiple variants. The model spotted at the dealer stockyard is a base model sporting steel rims with wheel covers. However, the top-spec models are expected to get 15-inch alloys. It also gets 'i-CNG' badging on the boot lid.

The Tata Tigor CNG will continue to get the same Grey themed dashboard.

The overall design of the cabin remains the same. The dashboard and door panels continue to get a Grey themed layout. There's a CNG button positioned below the infotainment system to switch fuel sources. As for features, the sedan will be offered with a Harman infotainment system, rear parking sensors, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls, power windows, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

The Tata Tigor CNG will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

The mechanical front is likely to remain untouched as well. The sedan will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine tune to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. However, we can expect a slight drop in power figures given the CNG conversion. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

