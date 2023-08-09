  • Home
Tesla Appoints Vaibhav Taneja As Chief Financial Officer

Vaibhav Taneja previously held the position of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) at Tesla
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
09-Aug-23 01:17 PM IST
Tesla has announced that they have appointed Vaibhav Taneja as a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed Zachary Kirkhorn who has stepped down from the position. Taneja is of Indian descent and has been serving as the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of Tesla since March 2019. In addition to his new role as CFO, he will also retain his responsibilities as CAO. 

 

Also Read: 100 Tesla Model Y Cars Will Be Introduced in Japan Under Uber Premium Service


Kirkhorn will continue to support a smooth transition until the end of the year. Kirkhorn himself took to LinkedIn to announce his departure from the role of Tesla's CFO. He shared his pride in the accomplishments made during his tenure and expressed his appreciation towards the employees and the leadership of CEO Elon Musk. Kirkhorn's transition underscores Tesla's steps to sustaining its momentum while integrating new leadership. Zachary served as CFO for 4 years and as a Vice President for 4 months at Tesla.

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls Model S, Model X, and Model Y Vehicles For Misaligned Cameras


Vaibhav Taneja's journey within Tesla is marked by a series of progressively responsible roles. He has held the position of Corporate Controller since May 2018 and previously served as Assistant Corporate Controller from February 2017 to May 2018. His association with Tesla traces back to its acquisition of SolarCity Corporation in 2016. Taneja held various finance and accounting positions since March 2016 in SolarCity. 

 

Also Read: First Production Ready Tesla Cybertruck Rolls Off Assembly Line


Before joining Tesla, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both India and the US over a period of nearly two decades. Taneja is an alumnus of Delhi University where completed his Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). He gained a license to practice as a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2000. 


 

Trending Now