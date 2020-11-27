Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 

When the Tesla Roadster was announced, it was breaking all hyper car stats

The Roadster is what put Tesla on the map but three years ago, Elon Musk teased and showed off a new version of the car which broke every hypercar record known to man at the time. Now Musk, who is also the world's second-richest man, has promised special colours for the Roadster electric car. Originally when Musk showed off the car, he promised the car will launch in 2020. Clearly, that's not happening but when the car comes in 2021 or 2022, Musk says that the car will be better than the prototype he showed off three years ago. “We will have special colours for new Roadster, as we did for the original,” said Musk.

Musk has promised wacky colours for the car

Even the original Tesla Roadster had some wacky colours including an orange-like yellow, a metallic navy blue, a matte finished grey, a deep green, two different black colours, a metallic yellow, two different reds, a sliver, a white, a light blue and a flashy blue.

The original Roadster was the car that put Tesla on the map

As this happens, many people are already tweeting renders of what the new colours could be considering Musk has promised wacky colours and finishes. Musk even sent one Roadster to outer space in a SpaceX rocket.

