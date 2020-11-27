New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 

Now Musk, who is also the worlds second-richest man, has promised special colours for the Roadster electric car.

By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
When the Tesla Roadster was announced, it was breaking all hyper car stats expand View Photos
When the Tesla Roadster was announced, it was breaking all hyper car stats

Highlights

  • The all new Roadster is expected to get interesting colours
  • Elon Musk has promised a wide range of colours
  • Even the original Roadster had a multitude of colours
Tech News

The Roadster is what put Tesla on the map but three years ago, Elon Musk teased and showed off a new version of the car which broke every hypercar record known to man at the time. Now Musk, who is also the world's second-richest man, has promised special colours for the Roadster electric car. Originally when Musk showed off the car, he promised the car will launch in 2020. Clearly, that's not happening but when the car comes in 2021 or 2022, Musk says that the car will be better than the prototype he showed off three years ago. “We will have special colours for new Roadster, as we did for the original,” said Musk. 

f60eqb6

Musk has promised wacky colours for the car

Even the original Tesla Roadster had some wacky colours including an orange-like yellow, a metallic navy blue, a matte finished grey, a deep green, two different black colours, a metallic yellow, two different reds, a sliver, a white, a light blue and a flashy blue.

tesla roadster main

The original Roadster was the car that put Tesla on the map

0 Comments

As this happens, many people are already tweeting renders of what the new colours could be considering Musk has promised wacky colours and finishes. Musk even sent one Roadster to outer space in a SpaceX rocket. 

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Mahindra First Choice Services To Become A Subsidiary Of TVS Automobile Solutions
Mahindra First Choice Services To Become A Subsidiary Of TVS Automobile Solutions
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities