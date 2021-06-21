Top 5 Highlights: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover India recently launched the 2021 Range Rover Velar in the country. The updated model now comes with improved styling, more tech, and a host of new and updated features. Along with that, the 2021 Range Rover Velar now also gets a diesel option. The company claims that the new Velar is cleaner, safer and smarter than ever before and is one of the most technologically advanced luxury SUVs in the world. Here are some of the major highlights of the new 2021 Range Rover Velar luxury SUV.

2021 Range Rover Velar is offered in only one top-spec R-Dynamic S trim

1. The updated 2021 Range Rover Velar has been launched in India on only one top-spec R-Dynamic S trim. It's assembled locally, in India, and the 2021 model comes with a range of new and updated technology and convenience features. The SUV will be available in four colours - Fuji White, Portofino Blue, Sartorini Black and Silicon Silver.

The new diesel Range Rover Velar gets a Ingenium 2.0-litre oil burner, which is tuned to make 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque

2. The new Range Rover Velar now also gets a diesel option, which is powered by an Ingenium 2.0-litre oil burner, which is tuned to make 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol that 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque.

The new Range Rover Velar gets premium interior, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a fixed panoramic sunroof.

3. The new Range Rover Velar comes with new features such as 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Cabin Air Ionisation with a PM2.5 filter. Additionally, the SUV also gets satin chrome paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a fixed panoramic sunroof.

The Range Rover Velar also gets Pivi Pro infotainment and Active Road Noise Cancellation

4. The new Pivi Pro infotainment system comes with a standard 10-inch touchscreen, 10-inch lower touchscreen, newly designed interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is paired with the Meridian sound system.

Land Rover claims that the new Velar is cleaner, safer and smarter than ever before

5. The new Range Rover Velar petrol is priced at Rs. 79.87 lakh, while the diesel option has been priced at Rs. 80.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India).