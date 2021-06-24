Top 5 Highlights: Mahindra XUV300 AMT

The Mahindra XUV300 AMT came in our market just five months after the launch of the SUV and it has been contributing considerably in its overall volumes. The Mahindra XUV300 AMT is being offered only the range-topping W8 (O) trim and lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Auto, Hyundai Venue diesel automatic, Tata Nexon AM and Ford Ecosport Auto among others. The XUV300 has been one of the strongest volumes makers for its maker. Here are the highlights.

AMT Transmission

The XUV300 AMT gets a mono stable shifter which means that wherever you move the shifter, it comes back to its original position right at the centre

This AMT has been sourced from Magneti Marelli. It's different from the automated manual transmission that we've seen on other cars in terms of layout. This is a mono stable shifter which means that wherever you move the shifter, it comes back to its original position right at the centre. What is also interesting is that the AMT layout for drive reverse is more like that of a manual transmission. So left is drive, in between are the manual drive modes and right and back is reverse.

Manual Mode

The gearbox also comes with Vehicle Creep function which will further aid in stop-and-go traffic

The Mahindra XUV300 also comes with a manual mode which can be accessed by shifting the lever to the left and toggling up and down to change gears. The gearbox also comes with Vehicle Creep function which will further aid in stop-and-go traffic, however, as a safety measure, the creep function will be disabled if the doors are open.

Engine

The Mahindra XUV300 AMT is powered by the company's new 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine

The Mahindra XUV300 AMT is powered by the company's new 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The new autoSHIFT AMT has been tuned to offer peppy acceleration and ease while overtaking.

Assist Features

The XUV300 AMT gets Hill Start Assist technology to prevent roll-back

The XUV300 comes with Hill Start Assist technology to prevent roll-back when driving on a hill or moving up an incline. The rest of the features remains identical to the manual version of the W8 and W8(O) trims.

Features

The features remains identical to the manual version of the W8 and W8(O) trims.

The AMT W8 (O) variant has features like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. There's also navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system and a segment first dual-zone climate control with memory function, cruise control and sunroof among others.