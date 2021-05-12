Top 7 Affordable Cars With Air Purifiers

Here is a list of seven affordable cars that come equipped with air purifiers.

Air pollution is one of the most serious problems that we face in our daily lives, especially in metropolitan cities. It poses a major threat to health and climate, which cannot be ignored. Apart from the hazardous effects that it has on human beings, it also adds up to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infections. Apart from sanitisers and masks, people are now adding air purifiers in their cars seeking better protection against COVID-19. On that note, we bring you a list of seven affordable cars that are offered with air purifiers.

The Kia Sonet gets a Smart Air Purifier with virus protection

Kia Sonet

Kia India recently launched the updated version of the Sonet SUV in the country. The subcompact SUV is one of the feature-loaded models in the segment. Apart from segment-first offerings, it also gets a Smart Air Purifier with virus protection along with a real-time air quality display unit. The air purifier is integrated into the front centre armrest. It's the same unit that is also offered on its bigger sibling, the Seltos. Other features offered on the SUV are Bose premium sound system, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, ventilated seats, rear door sunshade curtains and more. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 6.79 lakh to ₹ 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Seltos was the first product from the South Korean carmaker to get an air purification feature.

Kia Seltos

The next car on our list is the Kia Seltos. The SUV was the first product from the South Korean carmaker to get an air purification feature. It comes equipped with Smart Pure Air Purifier with a HEPA filter, which is also a segment-first feature. Integrated with the centre armrest, it is paired with a digital display that displays real-time cabin's air quality. This feature is offered only on the HTX and GTX trims. Prices of the SUV starts at ₹ 9.95 lakh, going up to ₹ 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carnival MPV also comes with an air purifier on board.

The Hyundai i20 is the first premium hatchback to get an air purification feature.

Hyundai i20

Next up is Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20. Interestingly, it is the first premium hatchback in the country to get an in-cabin air purifier. This OxyBoost air purifier with an air quality indicator promises clean air within the cabin. This air purification feature is offered only on Asta and Asta (O) variants of the cars. The next-gen i20 is priced in between ₹ 6.85 lakh - ₹ 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes loaded with features such as ambient lighting, digital cluster with TFT multi-information display, Bose premium 7-speaker stereo system, Hyundai BlueLink technology and more.

The Hyundai Creta is offered with an Auto Healthy Air Purifier on the SX and SX(O) variants

Hyundai Creta

The new-generation Hyundai Creta was an instant hit in India when it went on sale last year in March. It is the third car from the South Korean carmaker to get an air purification feature. The carmaker offers its Auto Healthy Air Purifier on the SX and SX(O) variants. There's also a small display to control the air purifier. Other features on the Creta SUV include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, window shades for the rear passengers, rear AC vents and more. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue was the first subcompact SUV in the segment to get an air purification unit.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue was the first subcompact SUV in the segment to get an air purification unit. The SUV gets this feature only on two trims - SX (DCT) and SX(O). The air purifier unit equipped on the SUV comes with a HEPA filter. The SUV is a value for money product that pack features such as wireless charging, audio-video navigation, push-button start, leather seats, cruise control, sunroof, automatic climate control, 8-inch display with Arkamys system, and more. It is priced in the range of ₹ 6.92 lakh to ₹ 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kiger is the most affordable subcompact SUV on offer in India

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is the most affordable subcompact SUV in the Indian market. The French automaker offers five accessory packs for the SUV which includes an air purifier. Other key features of the car are a wireless phone charger, 8-inch floating touchscreen unit, 7-inch digital instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop, Arkamays 3D sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The prices of the SUV start at ₹ 5.45 lakh, which go up to ₹ 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite gets an air purification unit under the Tech pack

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite subcompact is an affordable offering from the Japanese carmaker. It's another product that gets an air purification feature. However, the carmaker offers this feature as an option under the Tech pack. It doesn't get a factory-fitted air-purification unit. This optional fitting is available on XV and XV Premium. It is priced from ₹ 5.59 lakh for the XE variant, going up to ₹ 9.90 lakh for the XV Premium CVT variant (all prices ex-showroom).

