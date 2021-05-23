Top 7 Cars Offered With Maximum Discounts This May

In a bid to attract new buyers, automakers have been frequently offering lucrative discounts on select models. As for May 2021, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai India, Mahindra, Nissan, among others have announced huge benefits on their select cars, ranging up to ₹ 3.01 lakh. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate offer and other benefits that can be availed till May 31, 2021. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top seven cars available with maximum discounts this month.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 prices start at ₹ 28.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

1. Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV

Mahindra's flagship SUV has been listed on the official website with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 3.01 lakh. Interested buyers can purchase the Alturas G4 SUV will a cash discount of up to ₹ 2.2 lakh. There's also an exchange bonus and corporate offer on the full-size SUV of up to ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 11,500, respectively. The company is also providing other benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 on the SUV this month. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 28.74 lakh to ₹ 31.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh

2. Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai is offering lucrative discounts on select models this May which includes Santro, i20, Aura and Grand i10. Among all these cars, the Kona electric SUV is listed with a maximum discount of ₹ 1.5 lakh. The South Korean carmaker is offering the EV with a total discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. There's no exchange bonus or corporate discount on the Kona EV. It is priced at ₹ 23.77 lakh, while the dual-tone model costs ₹ 23.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra is offering benefits of up to ₹ 98,100 on the BS6-compliant XUV500 this month

3. Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra is expected to launch the replacement of the XUV500 in India in the coming months. The Indian carmaker aims to clear the existing stocks of the vehicle by offering lucrative discounts this month. Buyers interested in purchasing the XUV500 can avail of a total discount of ₹ 98,100. It includes a cash offer of ₹ 51,600, an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000, and a corporate bonus of ₹ 6,500, respectively. It is also listed with other offers worth ₹ 15,000. The prices of the XUV500 start from ₹ 15.53 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The maximum discount of up to ₹ 75,000 is only offered on the 1.3-litre turbo variant of the Duster

4. Renault Duster (1.3-litre)

The Renault Duster SUV has been listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 75,000. The French automaker is offering these benefits on the 1.3-litre turbo variant of the Duster. It includes an exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000 along with loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 15,000. The company is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000 on the SUV. The regular 1.5-litre variant is available with special benefits of up to ₹ 45,000. Apart from the Duster, other Renault cars that attract customers with discounts include Kwid, Triber and the Kiger. The turbo variants of the SUV are priced in the range of ₹ 11.14 lakh to ₹ 14.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Kicks is up for sale with benefits up to ₹ 75,000

5. Nissan Kicks

Right now, the Nissan Kicks is the only model from the Japanese carmaker listed with attractive benefits this month. The Kicks is up for sale with benefits up to ₹ 75,000, which include a cash discount of ₹ 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000 and an additional discount of up to ₹ 5,000. The Kicks is currently priced in India at ₹ 9.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It comes in eight variants across four main trims - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

The 5-seater Tata Harrier is up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

6. Tata Harrier

The homegrown automaker is providing benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on the Harrier SUV this May. The 5-seater SUV is available with a consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 25,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 40,000 on the SUV. Do note, these benefits do not apply to the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. However, these models get total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 only. The SUV is currently priced in the range of ₹ 14.29 lakh to ₹ 20.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The discounts offered on 2021 Renault Triber MPV is limited up to ₹ 45,000 only

7. Renault Triber

The Triber MPV is available with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 55,000. It comprises cash benefits of up to ₹ 25,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 for the select variants. The automaker is also providing discounts of up to ₹ 45,000 on the MY2021. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail special rate of interest at 6.99 per cent on the Triber. Currently, the Triber MPV is priced in the country at ₹ 5.30 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

