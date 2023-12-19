Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023

2023 is all set to come to an end, and it has been a year of some very important car launches. While some were brand-new offerings, others came in with some very important updates, and we were lucky enough to review most of the new cars that were launched this year. While the total number of cars we reviewed in 2023 is well north of 40, today I have narrowed it down to the top 10 reviews. The criteria for our top 10 Car Reviews of 2023 were simple; these are all car reviews that have received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

2023 Tata Nexon

While we prefer to include only all-new cars or new-gen models in this list, the Tata Nexon is certainly an exception. The car received a major, major facelift in 2023 and is almost a new car in that sense. From its design and styling to features and tech, everything has been improved, and the car is a better and more premium product in all senses.

The new Nexon is also priced quite competitively and like before is offered in all three - petrol, diesel, and electric vehicle options. Watch the full review to know more.

2024 Lexus LM

The Lexus LM or Luxury Mover was first launched globally in 2020, but never made its way to our shores. However, earlier this year the Japanese luxury carmaker introduced the new generation Lexus LM and within months the carmaker launched it in India. Quite a lot has changed here when it comes to features, tech and design. It follows the new-gen of the Toyota Vellfire which was also launched in 2023.

The LM without a doubt promises to provide high-level quality, comfort, and experience to the rich and famous. It does set new benchmarks with this update and if you can afford it, this one will give you much-needed exclusivity in the lap of luxury.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3 Aircross is the fourth model from the French carmaker which began its India operations in 2022. The C3 Aircross is a compact SUV based on the C3 Hatchback and comes with the same powertrain setup along with similar features. The compact SUV goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

In a nutshell, the new Citroen C3 Aircross looks very good, the cabin is quite spacious and comfortable, and the SUV is extremely fun to drive. However, a lot of modern creature comforts like ventilated seats, sunroofs and automatic air conditioning are not on offer, which is a big miss.

Honda Elevate

The Elevate marked Honda’s return to the compact SUV space. Built on the current-gen City’s platform, it’s the company’s newest Global SUV. It’s a well-built compact SUV that offers a good fit and finish, along with all the nice features that one might need. Plus, it has amazing ride quality and dynamics, which is something I think is quite important.

However, it misses out on many modern creature comforts that the competition offers.

Furthermore, Honda is neither offering a diesel option nor a hybrid powertrain, which I think is a missed opportunity given the increasing popularity of hybrid cars among Indian buyers in the segment.

Hyundai Exter

The Exter marked Hyundai’s entry into the mini-SUV segment, which has rivals like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Built on the Grand i10 platform, the Exter is offered in both petrol and CNG options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Overall, it looks modern, has good features and tech, and is quite practical.

If you are in the market and have a budget of under Rs. 10 lakh, the Exter offers quite a complete package compared to other vehicles.

BMW X1

The popular BMW X1 returned to India earlier this year in its new generation. The compact luxury SUV is not so small anymore and has grown in dimensions. The journey from the first-gen X1 to the third-gen model is quite a transformation when it comes to the overall size of the car. The list of features and tech has also gone up, and unlike some of its rivals gets both Petrol and Diesel engine options.

While the Petrol model is available in two trims the Diesel can be bought only with the higher feature-loaded M Sport. Taking on the BMW X1 in the market are a slew of small Premium SUVs. These include the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC 40.

BMW M2

The most affordable or shall we say the most basic M car from BMW, the M2 was launched globally earlier this year. The first generation of the 2 series-based sportscar was on sale for a good 7 years and in the process became the most successful offering from BMW M. This new gen promises to be a more advanced version in almost every way, and for the first time, you get a manual version as well.

The BMW M2 is so well put together that it’s difficult to not get enamoured by it. It’s a car that doesn’t intimidate you, in fact, it gives you the confidence to drive hard and aids you in many ways without you even realising it.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been an icon in the global markets, and a derivative of the SUV was sold in India as the Gypsy for over 3 decades. However, in 2023 Maruti brought the new-gen Jimny to India, that too in the 5-door guise. Powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine, the small 4x4 SUV is offered in both manual and automatic options.

The Jimny is extremely capable off-road and can grab attention even in the concrete jungle. Right now, Maruti Suzuki is also offering huge discounts on the manual version of the Jimny across India.

Range Rover Sport Diesel

The Range Rover Sport is currently in its third generation, and Land Rover India offers it in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol version is certainly powerful and offers good performance, the RR Sport diesel is a different beast altogether.

The SUV offers a monstrous amount of torque and immense pulling power, things that you expect from a big SUV like this. However, at the same time, it is also surprisingly agile and fun to drive, and those are traits that you do not expect from a big SUV like this.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a proper crossover among a herd of subcompact cars trying to look like SUVs. Based on the Baleno hatch, the Fronx is offered both with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol option. While a 5-speed manual gearbox is common among both versions, the former gets the option of an AMT, while the latter gets the option of a CVT automatic.

The Fronx offer good ride quality and comfort, with decent features and tech. However, the suspension is a bit too on the softer side and that takes a toll on the handling. It’s also a bit on the expensive side given its segment.