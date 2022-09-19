  • Home
Toyota Glanza To Get A Factory-Fitted CNG Variant

The Glanza CNG is expected to be offered in three variants with the manufacturer recently getting a type approval for the hatchback.
Toyota India is readying a CNG version of its premium hatchback, the Glanza for the Indian market. The carmaker recently received a type approval document for the hatchback from the Delhi Transport Department suggesting that a launch could be on the cards in the coming months. As per the document, the Glanza is expected to be available in three variants – S, G and V – with the V being the fully-loaded variant.

The CNG model will be priced at a premium to the standard petrol Glanza. Expect the feature list to be identical to the standard petrol model with the fully-loaded model packing in kit such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, a heads-up display, LED projector headlamps, connected car tech and more. Boot space though is likely to be limited with the tank for the CNG expected to take up the space.

The Glanza CNG will retain the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine from the standard model though it will receive updates to run both on petrol and CNG. The unit will develop 88.5 bhp in petrol mode (identical to the standard petrol hatchback), dropping to 76 bhp when running on CNG.

The option for a CNG powerplant will make the Glanza stand out in the segment with its rivals currently either being petrol only or offered with the option of a diesel engine. Even the Glanza's sister model, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is not available with a CNG option with Maruti currently only offering the fuel option on its Arena range of models.

Toyota is also readying a flex-fuel model for the Indian market with a launch expected to take place on September 28. The flex-fuel car is set to be based on the Camry.

