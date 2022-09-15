Toyota Camry Flex-Fuel Sedan India Launch On September 28, Says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has announced that Toyota will be launching the flex-fuel version of the Camry sedan in India on September 28, 2022. Gadkari had initially announced on World EV Day (September 9) that he would be launching a flex-fuel Toyota vehicle on September 28. Today, speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM) 62nd annual convention, the Union Mister said, “On September 28, I am going to launch a Toyota Flex-Fuel vehicle that will run on Ethanol.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking at the 62nd SIAM Annual Convention.

Now, we did reach out to Toyota Kirloskar Motors to confirm this information, however, the company has said that it won't be making any comment on this matter. Neither confirming nor denying the announcement made by union minister Nitin Gadkari. At the moment, the technical details or any other specifications of the car are unknown, however, if launched as per plan, it will be the first flex-fuel vehicle to be launched by a carmaker in India.

A flex-fuel engine is also an internal combustion engine (ICE) but unlike a petrol- or diesel-powered vehicle, this can run on more than one type of fuel, and or a mixture of fuel. The most common version uses a blend of petrol with ethanol or methanol, however, flex-fuel engines can run on 100 per cent petrol or ethanol as well. Such engines come with a fuel composition sensor and suitable ECU programming that automatically adjusts for any ratio. Flex-Fuel vehicles are already available in countries such as Brazil, the USA and Canada.

The Minister has been requesting automakers to switch to or incorporate natural gas alternatives like methanol and ethanol among others which are comparatively less polluting.

The Government of India has been pushing for alternative fuel and flex-fuel technology for a while now. Earlier in December 2021, Gadkari advised automakers to start developing and manufacturing flex-fuel-powered vehicles that comply with the BS6 emission norms within six months from now. The Minister has been requesting automakers in India to switch to or incorporate natural gas alternatives like methanol and ethanol among others which are comparatively less polluting. In addition to that Gadkari is planning to make flex engines that can run on more than one fuel mandatory in India.