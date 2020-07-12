Toyota Innova Crysta CNG Variant Spied Testing

Toyota India is currently working on the CNG variant of its popular Innova Crysta MPV. A new spy image has surfaced online giving a glimpse of the test mule, which was spotted in a camouflaged avatar during a road test. Likely to be launched later this year, the CNG version of the Innova Crysta MPV could be offered on the lower variants of the model. The petrol model will be the one to come with the factory fitted CNG kit and the 2.7 badging at the rear in the spy shot, clears any doubts you might have.

The Japanese car manufacturer could launch the bi-fuel model of the MPV in the coming months, and it could be aimed at the fleet segment. At this moment, details about the CNG variant of the Innova Crysta are scarce. Visually, the CNG variant does not feature any differences than the regular model.

The CNG variant is likely to see considerable drop in power figures over the regular petrol variant

If launched in a CNG avatar, the Innova Crysta is likely to witness a considerable drop in power figures and we could see only a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant of the Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated mill that belts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The motor is mated with a 5-speed manual & 6-speed automatic transmission.

The MPV is also offered in a diesel version, which comes powered by a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to churn maximum power of 148bhp with a peak torque of 343Nm. Notably, the difference between petrol and diesel engine options for the same trim level is approximately ₹ 2 lakh. And, the carmaker could be looking to fill in the gap with the CNG variant of the MPV.

