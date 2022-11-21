Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) Fully Revealed In Leaked Photos Ahead Of Global Debut

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to make its global debut today in Indonesia, where it will be called the Innova Zenix. Now, ahead of its official debut, photos of the MPV have leaked online giving us an inside-out view of the newest iteration of the Innova. The images reveal a more butch and SUV-esque styling with a more premium and modern-looking interior and tech. The MPV will be sold in India as the Toyota Innova Hycross and it will be revealed here on November 25, 2022.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered with both a regular petrol and strong hybrid engine option.

Now, the new Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) will come in two engine options - a regular petrol engine (which could come with a mild-hybrid system) and a strong hybrid motor. And even the tags on these leaked images are indicative of the MPV getting petrol and hybrid powertrains. Both are expected to be 2.0-litre units, and we also expect the new Innova Hycross to be offered in manual and automatic transmission choices.

Visually, the upcoming Innova Hycross looks a lot more butch, with a proper SUV-like front end, featuring the new hexagonal grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlights and a muscular front bumper with large vents, and slim LED DRL bars (only on the hybrid trim). From the sides too, the SUV- esque design is very apparent, thanks to the flared wheel arches, under-body cladding and muscular character lines. The MPV will also come with two-tone ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals, and more blacked-out elements. While the rear section is not shown in this image, a teaser released by Toyota India shows a pair of sleek, wraparound LED taillamps, a rear windshield wiper and the Toyota logo at the centre.

The Innova Hycross will come with smarter-looking cabin with modern styling and tech.

As for the cabin, you get a new, more modern layout, draped in black and brown dual-tone interior trim. The dashboard features a new free-standing infotainment display, which is expected to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and you also get a new multi-functional steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The gear lever is positioned higher closer to the dashboard, and you also get features like an electronic parking brake and a hill-hold button.

In terms of other features, the Innova Hycross will come with captain seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, along with repositioned roof-mounted air-con vents and ambient lighting. It’s also expected to get a 360-degree camera and wireless charging, along with improved creature comforts and safety features.

The Innova Hycross will come with captain seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument console and more.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA-C platform, and unlike the existing Innova Crysta, which has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) ladder-on-frame construction, it will have a monocoque chassis with a front-wheel-drive setup. The MPV is likely to be positioned above the existing Innova Crysta in India, and expected to be launched in India next year, at the 2023 Auto Expo. Expect the prices to be north of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

