Toyota Innova Hycross Image Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to make its global debut in Indonesia on November 21, followed by an India reveal on November 25, 2022. However, ahead of the global premiere, an official photo of the MPV’s exterior has leaked online. Visually, the upcoming Innova Hycross looks a lot more butch, with a proper SUV-like front end, featuring the new hexagonal grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlights and a muscular front bumper with large vents, and slim LED DRL bars.

The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling. #MyNewHY

From the sides too, the SUV-isq design is very apparent, thanks to the flared wheel arches, under-body cladding and muscular character lines. The MPV will also come with two-tone ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals, and more blacked-out elements. While the rear section is not shown in this image, a teaser released by Toyota India shows a pair of sleek, wraparound LED taillamps, a rear windshield wiper and the Toyota logo at the centre.

Earlier this month, even Toyota Indonesia released a new teaser of the Innova Hycross giving us a glimpse of the MPV’s cabin. The image showed that the MPV will come with a large panoramic sunroof, along with repositioned roof-mounted air-con vents and ambient lighting. As for other features, the Toyota Innova Hycross is also expected to come with a completely new interior with a larger infotainment system coupled with a 360-degree camera, captain seats for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, among others. We also expect Toyota to offer improved creature comforts and safety features.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA-C platform and will be underpinned by monocoque chassis and a front-wheel-drive layout. The current Innova Crysta is built on a ladder-frame construction and comes with a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain layout. Toyota is yet to announce the technical specifications, however, we expect the MPV will also come with new engine options – a regular petrol powertrain (possibly featuring a mild-hybrid system) and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a similar setup, however, the Innova Hycross is expected to get more powerful 2.0-litre units.