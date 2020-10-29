Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India

In a bid to reach out to its customers better, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of its first regional stockyard in India located in Guwahati, Assam. The regional stockyard ensures a leaner and more efficient distribution network and will help reduce the delivery time on the vehicles. In fact, Toyota says that for Guwahati and the regions nearby, the delivery time has been dropped from the current 13 days to a maximum of two days in the North-Eastern states, owing to the new stockyard.

Commenting on the new initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season. We have been witnessing growing demand from this region over the years as more and more customers are preferring to buy Toyota vehicles due to its world-class quality and reliability. In line with our customer-first approach, we have been expanding our sales and service network in this region to enhance our services to our customers. At the same time, we are also strengthening our processes and enhancing manpower capability at dealerships to address the growing market requirements.

Toyota has 13 customer touchpoints in the North-East that includes 3S facilities, while there's a new Pro-Service centre in Jorhat

The new regional stockyard will not only enhance distribution efficiency but also reduce inventory cost and the turnaround time for dealers. It allows dealerships to focus on boosting sales and after-sales requirements. At present, Toyota has 13 customer touchpoints in the North-East, which includes the two new 3S (sales, service and spares) facilities that were opened in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Imphal in Manipur respecitvely. More recently, the automaker expanded its service presence pan India with 87 new Pro-Service centres with one located in Jorhat, Assam.

Toyota has an expansive product line-up in India right from the Suzuki-sourced entry-level models like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, going up to models like the Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire.

