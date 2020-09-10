Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Rocket 3 is a behemoth of a motorcycle! The new-gen Rocket 3 and the Rocket 3 GT are big, burly motorcycles which not only look good but offer a splendid option if one were to look at buying a cruiser motorcycle. The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is a touring-focussed variant of the Rocket 3 R and is priced at ₹ 18.4 lakh, which is barely ₹ 40,000 more than the price of the Rocket 3 R. Bookings for the cruiser motorcycle have already begun and interested customers can book the bike by paying an amount of ₹ 5 lakh. Here's everything you need to know about the Triumph Rocket 3 GT.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India

Design

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT's design makes for commanding road presence)

The Rocket 3 GT is massive and gets a hulking stance. The fat tyres and the exposed engine along with the three-header exhaust run makes for commanding road presence. The good news is that the motorcycle doesn't look bulky or misshapen from any angle, the styling is sharp and chiselled, even a bit retro thanks to the twin round LED headlights.

(The Rocket 3 GT has a pulled back handlebar and forward set footpegs offering a more laidback riding position than the Rocket 3 R)

Needless to say, it is a good-looking machine and will drop jaws on the road. Though, the USP has to be the clean-looking rear, with a single-sided swingarm. Plus, weighing in 40 kg lesser than the previous model means that the Rocket 3 GT looks slimmer and sexier too. The styling quotient is further upped by the use of parts like Monza filler cap, steel strap on the fuel tank and airbox cover, oil and coolant caps made from brushed Aluminium.

Engine

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT and R sport the same 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder engine that makes 165 bhp and 221 Nm. It is the biggest two-wheeler production engine in the world)

The Rocket 3 GT gets a 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is actually the biggest two-wheeler production engine in the world. It makes a massive 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The torque output is also the highest of any production motorcycle in the world. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox which is torque assisted. The power on the motorcycle goes up 11 per cent over the previous generation. Going into a little detail, the crankcase assembly, the balancer shafts and the sump along with the oil tank are new, leading to a weight saving of 18 kg over the old engine.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open

Cycle Parts

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT weighs 40 kg less than the older model and gets top-shelf cycle parts)

The Rocket 3 GT is built around a mass-optimised Aluminium frame which is significantly lighter than before. Plus, the motorcycle gets top-shelf parts such as Brembo Stylema callipers, 47 mm Showa forks up front and an off-set Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir. The rear suspension is adjustable for rebound, compression and pre-load while the front is adjustable only for rebound and compression.

Features and Electronics

(The Rocket 3 GT has forward-set footpegs with adjustment options for three different positions)

Owing to its focus on touring, the Rocket 3 GT gets adjustable footpegs for the rider and pillion in addition to an adjustable backrest for the pillion too. Other standard features that the Rocket 3 GT gets are heated grips, cruise control, USB charging, all LED lighting, keyless ignition with steering lock and lastly, second generation full-colour TFT instrument console. Optional features include shift assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, turn by turn navigation, phone and music operation and integrated GoPro control. Plus, Triumph also offers over 50 accessories for the Rocket 3 GT, such as panniers, tank-bags, new handlebars and more.

(The riding modes on the Rocket 3 GT can be accessed through Triumph's full-colour TFT instrument panel)

In terms of electronics, there is a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which in turn assists cornering ABS, cornering traction control and hill-hold control. The Rocket 3 GT also gets four riding modes which are road, rain, sport and rider configurable modes.

Pricing and Rivals

(The closest rival to the Rocket 3 GT is the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. The BS6 model of the Diavel is not on sale yet)

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is priced at ₹ 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom), which is just ₹ 40,000 more than the Triumph Rocket 3 R. While the Rocket 3 GT may not have a direct rival, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S comes closest. It must be noted that Ducati hasn't launched the BS6 Diavel 1260 S in India yet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.