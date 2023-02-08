TVS RTR 310 To Be Unveiled Soon

The TVS RTR 310 is set to launch in India soon. The motorcycle will debut as a naked street version of the RR 310 and will feature the same 312 cc engine. It will likely be priced in the same bracket as its fully faired sibling. The RTR 310 is said to be based on the TVS Draken concept which was unveiled all the way back in 2014. The model could also be offered in a Build to Order version and feature full LED lighting just like the RR 310.

The 312cc, single-cylinder engine on the RR 310 currently puts out 33.5bhp and 27.3Nm. The RTR 310 will most likely feature the same mechanical components as its sibling like its suspension and brakes. The suspension might be tuned to better suit the character of a streetfighter and offer comfort for city driving. The motorcycle will also probably possess some of the features present in the RR 310 like the LCD Meter console with Bluetooth connectivity. TVS could also bring an extra set of improved features into the bike.

The bike will most likely be priced in the same range as the RR 310. The RR 310 is currently on sale for 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) which means that the expected price of the RTR 310 will be slightly lower and can be estimated at approximately 2.5 lakhs. TVS is expected to showcase the bike at its MotoSoul event, followed by a launch sometime later this year. Following its launch, the bike will go up against the likes of the Honda CB300R and the KTM Duke 250.

Source: BikeWale