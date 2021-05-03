carandbike logo
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Bajaj Auto Posts Over 1.26 Lakh Unit Sales In Domestic Market

Like most manufacturers, Bajaj Auto posted zero sales in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown. The company registered sales of 126,570 units in the domestic market in April 2021.

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 388,016 units in April 2021 (domestic+exports)
Bajaj Auto sold a total of 388,016 units in April 2021 (domestic+exports)

  • Bajaj Auto registered domestic sales of 126,570 units in April 2021
  • Bajaj exported 221,603 units last month; second highest monthly exports
  • The company sold a total of 388,016 units (domestic+exports) last month

April 2020 saw zero sales for most automotive manufacturers in India, due to the nationwide lockdown. A year later, Bajaj Auto registered domestic sales of 126,570 units in April 2021. Bajaj exported 221,603 units last month, which is 592 per cent more than the 32,009 units exported in April 2020. The increase in percentage growth should be treated as an anomaly although Bajaj says that the exports in April 2021 were its second-highest overall. In total, Bajaj Auto despatched 348,173 units in April 2021.

lcg08brc

(One of the recent launches from Bajaj was the 2021 Pulsar NS125)

If we were to compare the sales of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 to March 2021, the company sold 181,393 units domestically in March 2021, which is 30.22 per cent more than April 2021. Bajaj exported 148,740 units in March 2021 which is 49 per cent less than exports in April 2021. Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj sold 7,901 units in the domestic market and exported 31,942 units in April 2021. For reference, the company exported 5,869 units in April 2020. Again, the percentage growth should be treated as an anomaly owing to the lockdown last year. One of the reasons of low CV sales could be the drop in demand as more and more people prefer using personal mobility instead of shared mobility.

8n6ggvtg

(The other new launch from Bajaj was the Pulsar Dagger Edge range)

Combining the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, Bajaj Auto sold 134,471 units in the domestic market and exported 253,545 units, which are the company's second-highest monthly exports ever. The company sold a total of 388,016 units (Domestic+exports) which is an increase of 5.03 per cent, owing primarily to the high number of units exported.

