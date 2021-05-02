Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Royal Enfield Sales Down By 19% Month-On-Month

Royal Enfield has released the sales numbers for the month of April 2021. Last month, the company witnessed a month-on-month (M-o-M) de-growth of 18 per cent with 48,789 units sold in the domestic market as compared to 60,173 units sold in March 2021. This slump in monthly sales can be attributed to the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions that have been imposed in several states across the country. This has resulted in a substantial drop in general footfalls and enquiries directly impacting the auto industry.

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 53,298 motorcycles in the month of April 2021

Like other automakers, Royal Enfield also reported nil sales in April 2020 as no vehicles were sold due to nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company had exported 91 units last year in April. Compared to 66,058 units sold in March this year, Royal Enfield witnessed a month-on-month (M-o-M) de-growth of 19.3 per cent with 53,298 units sold in total last month. Overall motorcycle exports in April 2021 are reported at 4,509 motorcycles, registering a drop of over 23 per cent over against 5,885 motorcycles sold in overseas markets in March 2021.

The two-wheeler manufacturer exported 91 units in April 2021

Royal Enfield recently filed a registration for trademarking the name 'Shotgun' in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has already trademarked several names like Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roadster in the last year or so. As of now, there are at least two new motorcycles under development, which are based on the 650 cc platform that also underpins the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

