Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Royal Enfield Sales Down By 19% Month-On-Month

Like other automakers, Royal Enfield also reported nil sales in April 2020 as no vehicles were sold due to nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charanpreet Singh
Last month, Royal Enfield sold 48,789 motorcycles in the domestic market expand View Photos
Last month, Royal Enfield sold 48,789 motorcycles in the domestic market

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's April 2021 sales slump by 19 per cent Month-on-Month
  • Royal Enfield despatches 48,789 motorcycles in the domestic market
  • Exports account for 4,509 motorcycles in April 2021

Royal Enfield has released the sales numbers for the month of April 2021. Last month, the company witnessed a month-on-month (M-o-M) de-growth of 18 per cent with 48,789 units sold in the domestic market as compared to 60,173 units sold in March 2021. This slump in monthly sales can be attributed to the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions that have been imposed in several states across the country. This has resulted in a substantial drop in general footfalls and enquiries directly impacting the auto industry.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks 'Shotgun' Name In India​

4ptntg1g

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 53,298 motorcycles in the month of April 2021

Like other automakers, Royal Enfield also reported nil sales in April 2020 as no vehicles were sold due to nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company had exported 91 units last year in April. Compared to 66,058 units sold in March this year, Royal Enfield witnessed a month-on-month (M-o-M) de-growth of 19.3 per cent with 53,298 units sold in total last month. Overall motorcycle exports in April 2021 are reported at 4,509 motorcycles, registering a drop of over 23 per cent over against 5,885 motorcycles sold in overseas markets in March 2021.

hpc7f0r8

The two-wheeler manufacturer exported 91 units in April 2021

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sells Over 10,000 Units Of Meteor 350 In March 2021

0 Comments

Royal Enfield recently filed a registration for trademarking the name 'Shotgun' in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has already trademarked several names like Hunter, Sherpa, Flying Flea and Roadster in the last year or so. As of now, there are at least two new motorcycles under development, which are based on the 650 cc platform that also underpins the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

