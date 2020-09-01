New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Suzuki Registers 19 Per Cent Drop In Year-On-Year Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. sold a total of 57,909 units in August 2020 as compared to 71,631 units in August 2019, registering a year-on-year drop of 19 per cent.

Published:
In comparison to July 2020, Suzuki's domestic sales grew 46 per cent in August 2020

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 53,142 units domestically in August 2020
  • The company exported a total of 4,767 units in August 2020
  • Total sales in August 2020 stood at 57,909 units

The Indian auto industry is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic as auto manufacturers announce their sales figures for August 2020. Suzuki Motorcycle India sold a total of 57,909 units last month, in comparison to 71,631 units sold in August 2019, registering a year-on-year drop of 19 per cent. In the domestic market Suzuki sold 53,142 units in August 2020, which is a significant growth of 46 per cent over July 2020 when the company sold 31,421 units. Suzuki says that the production levels are slowly going back to normal and hopes that the festive season restores the sales to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Suzuki Registers 49.62 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Sales

8pjfmgv

(Suzuki exported 4,767 units in August 2020, which is 59 per cent more than the 2,991 units exported in July 2020)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "This double digit sequential growth of more than 46 per cent has been made possible with the continuous efforts and hard work of our dealerships. Adhering to SMIPL's extensive Standard Operating Procedures in the COVID-19 situation, the dealer staff ensured the safety and well-being of all the customers, which not only resulted in increased customer trust, but also improved our monthly sales numbers. Additionally, the strategy of launching a doorstep sales and service platform worked well for us, as many customers booked Suzuki vehicles using the same platform as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Adds 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 To Its Fleet

Suzuki exported 4,767 units in August 2020, which is an increase of 59.38 per cent over 2,991 units exported in July 2020. The data for exports in August 2019 wasn't available.

