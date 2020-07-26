Mumbai Police Adds 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles To Its Fleet

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle for the Mumbai police gets no mechanical changes

Suzuki Motorcycle India handed over 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF bikes to the Mumbai Police as part of their road safety CSR initiative. These new motorcycles inducted by Mumbai Police will be employed to maintain governance across the city ensuring Mumbai streets are safe. Last year, Gurugram Police added 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to their squad. Even, Surat Police employs Suzuki motorcycles for patrolling the streets. The two-wheeler manufacturer has regularly supplied its products to various police departments under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mumbai police received these bikes from Suzuki under its road safety CSR initiative

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles handed over to the Mumbai Police remain identical to the regular model with some differences, that are easily noticeable. The stock motorcycles are fitted with several add-on accessories that are specifically in-line with the requirement of the police department.

The motorcycles get a massive windscreen upfront with police decal. The decals are also seen on the fuel tank and a side pannier. The quarter-litre motorcycle is offered in a white colour, which is precisely used by the nation's police departments. The bikes are also retrofitted with a red beacon on the right and a blue beacon on the left of the handlebar. At the rear, there is a blue siren pole provided on either side.

The motorcycles wear a white shade and comes retrofitted with police sirens

Mechanically, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle remains unchanged. It comes powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with fuel-injection along with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. The engine is capable of churning out 26 bhp with 22.6 Nm of peak torque and comes mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is offered as a standard feature on the motorcycle. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

