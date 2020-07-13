Suzuki Motorcycle India Rolls Out 5 Millionth Unit From Its Gurugram Plant

New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reached a landmark figure of 5 million units being manufactured at its Gurugram plant. The 5 millionth unit to be rolled out was the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has its facility at Kherki Dhaula in Haryana

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India started its India operations in 2006
  • The company saw a growth of 5.7% in its overall sales for FY20
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India has more than 530 dealerships across India

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently rolled out its 5 millionth vehicle from its Gurugram plant in India. It is a landmark occasion for the company and the 5 millionth vehicle to be rolled out was a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in MotoGP colours. Suzuki Motorcycle is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Co. Japan and it began its India operations in February 2006. It took the company 14 years to reach the 5 million production mark. Suzuki has a decent mix of scooters and motorcycles on offers, right from 125 cc scooters to legit litre-class sportbikes and mostly everything in between.

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is priced at ₹ 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Commenting on the milestone, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "This year, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates 100-year anniversary. We are thrilled to add another feather to our success story in India by rolling out the 5 millionth Suzuki two wheeler product. This milestone is a testimony to the immense love and trust reposed by our customers on Suzuki products. We dedicate this achievement to all our customers, and our dealer partners and employees who have played a significant role in making our journey successful in India and helped us reach 5 million mark".

Suzuki concluded FY2019-20 on a positive note by registering 5.7 per cent growth over FY2018-19. At present, Suzuki has more than 530 dealerships across India. The company launched its 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' program about a month ago. It is an online doorstep sales and after sales service platform with presence in 279 cities of India.

